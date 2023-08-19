Around the grounds: WDFNL qualifying finals scores

FOOTBALL
SENIORS
Nirranda Seniors 4.1 5.4 9.6 13.8 (86)
Panmure Seniors 5.0 7.3 7.7 11.8 (74)
GOALS: Nirranda Seniors: J.Couch 4, J.Primmer 3, D.Lees 2, I.Stephens 2, J.Lee 1, J.Stacey 1; Panmure Seniors: C.Bant 4, L.Kew 1, R.Rattley 1, Z.Reeves 1, J.Moloney 1, H.Searle 1, T.Murnane 1, J.Norton 1
BEST: Nirranda Seniors: D.Craven, J.Primmer, B.Harkness, J.Couch, J.Paulin, B.McCann; Panmure Seniors: T.Murnane, L.Kew, R.Rattley, B.Purcell, J.Norton, M.Colbert
RESERVES
Merrivale Reserves 1.0 3.1 3.1 4.2 (26)
Panmure Reserves 2.0 2.1 2.1 3.2 (20)
GOALS: Merrivale Reserves: J.Barling 2, T.Murphy 1, D.Scoble 1; Panmure Reserves: K.Parker 1, J.Malone 1, L.Gavin 1
BEST: Merrivale Reserves: J.Henderson, C.Mcdonald, R.Barling, J.Fary, J.Musico, J.Brown; Panmure Reserves: L.Allan, L.Gavin, M.Kelly, J.Belleville, T.Gedye, J.Bidmade"
UNDER 18
Timboon Demons Under 18 1.3 1.6 1.8 2.9 (21)
South Rovers Under 18 1.0 1.0 1.2 2.4 (16)
GOALS: Timboon Demons Under 18: E.White 1, T.Field 1; South Rovers Under 18: J.Cashin 1, J.Struth 1
BEST: Timboon Demons Under 18: E.White, R.Morden, T.Field, R.Moorhouse, M.Smith, T.Quarrell; South Rovers Under 18: A.Willoughby, H.Dews, O.Wright, J.Struth, J.Cashin, F.Torney
UNDER 15
Timboon Demons Under 15 1.3 2.5 3.8 4.10 (34)
Allansford Under 15 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.3 (9)
GOALS: Timboon Demons Under 15: C.Cuthell 1, L.McLennan 1, O.Norman 1, J.Ferguson 1; Allansford Under 15: L.Draffen 1
BEST: Timboon Demons Under 15: J.Ferguson, H.Smith, T.Berry, J.Berry, J.McKenzie, C.Cuthell; Allansford Under 15: S.Petschel, L.Moloney, S.Membrey, Z.Smith, L.Rea, H.van Rooy"
UNDER 13
South Rovers Under 13 0.2 1.2 2.3 3.4 (22)
Old Collegians Under 13 0.0 1.0 1.1 2.3 (15)
GOALS: South Rovers Under 13: J.Finch 2, L.Farley 1; Old Collegians Under 13: H.McDonald 1, O.Miller 1
BEST: South Rovers Under 13: N.Anderson, E.Chant, J.Finch, R.Sheppard, J.Harris, Z.Couzens; Old Collegians Under 13: D.Verspay, Q.Hussey, S.Hussey, L.O'Shannassy, D.Brebner, J.Griffiths"
NETBALL
13 and under
Old Collegians 15 defeated Merrivale 14
15 and under
Merrivale 25 defeated Allansford 16
17 and under
Old Collegians 27 defeated Russells Creek 19
B Grade
Merrivale 29 defeated Old Collegians 28
A Reserve
Russells Creek 41 defeated Merrivale 27
A Grade
Merrivale 41 defeated Panmure 32
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.