Merrivale's ability to switch gears, respond to every challenge in its wake and know when to put the foot down came to the fore when it mattered on Saturday.
While the fight and endeavour from Panmure in the A grade netball qualifying final couldn't be questioned, the Tigers' class shone at crucial times to record a 41-32 win to kick off the Warrnambool and District league A grade finals at Mortlake's D.C. Farran Oval.
Tigers coach Elisha Sobey was glowing in her assessment of her side in standing tall and absorbing the pressure and ferocity of the contest in crucial moments.
She added there was a different feeling to her group as opposed to the same time last year.
"I know we've retained four of us but having different people on the line is a lot different," she said.
"It's just about keeping it going and continuing to lift our game for finals. The big wins in the last part of the season are a bit hard so the start of today was a bit hard. I had to yell at the girls at the start of the game to get them going and put your foot on the gas.
"A win's a win so we'll take it and move on."
The Tigers showcased their incredible depth with a number of shrewd moves, with skipper Georgia Martin and young gun Paiyton Noonan swapping in goals after half-time.
"They're probably the best defence in the league, aside from ours of course, but we just wanted to control their hands with the weather too, it's a big job," Sobey said.
"Georgia did her job for the half but Paiyton shoots so well in the weather and to bring an under 17 in against them might look like a risky move but we thought we'd mix it up quickly on their defence.
"They play completely opposite games - Georgia moves around a lot more and Paiyton is a more stationary player - so it probably puts more pressure on them."
Carly Peake was outstanding for the Tigers and brought energy to the contest while Sobey covered the court well and Cloe Pulling shot strongly.
Panmure coach Bec Mitchell said she was disappointed yet "proud" of her group.
"It was a good game but they really took those quick breaks but I'm proud of the girls," she said.
"They had a great game, we stuck with them all game and applied some pressure but they got away from us.
"We worked so hard to get this second chance so we'll utilise that and hopefully make it count next week."
Sports reporter with The Standard
