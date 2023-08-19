TWO houses sold at auctions in Warrnambool on Saturday while a centrally located Edwardian House failed to sell.
A two-storey house in Grieve Street sold for $490,000 with bidding opening at $432,000.
"It's a great space to live and reside in or invest in," he said.
He said the auction was really solid result.
About 20 people gathered at Daltons Road for the auction of a three-bedroom house.
Mr Torpy said the house sat on a 712 square metre block and the property needed no additional work.
"It's walk in and there's nothing to do," he said.
"There's multiple living spaces."
Bidding opened at $510,000 and Mr Torpy made a vendor bid of $520,000.
After some discussions another bid was made of $530,000 and the house was sold.
Meanwhile about 40 people gathered for an auction at a three-bedroom house in Japan Street.
Mr Torpy said the Edwardian house sat on a 662 square metre block and properties like it were few and far between.
Mr Torpy made a vendor bid of $650,000 but the property was then passed in after no further bids were made.
He said there had been conditional interest in the house which would be explored.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.