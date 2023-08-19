The Standard
Two properties have sold at auctions in Warrnambool

Clare Quirk
Clare Quirk
Updated August 19 2023 - 2:49pm, first published 2:05pm
Auctioneer Fergus Torpy gets the auction underway at Japan Street in Warrnambool.
Auctioneer Fergus Torpy gets the auction underway at Japan Street in Warrnambool.

TWO houses sold at auctions in Warrnambool on Saturday while a centrally located Edwardian House failed to sell.

