South Warrnambool coach Mat Battistello has labelled the Roosters' minor premiership "reward" for a strong season but admits it won't mean much come finals time.
The Roosters moved two games clear at the top of the Hampden league table with a round remaining, following a ruthless 17.10 (112) to 2.10 (22) performance against top-five Cobden on Saturday.
"It's great reward for a season to finish on top but I think I said a couple weeks ago, it become irrelevant once you hit that first final," Battistello said post-game.
South Warrnambool got off to a flying start against Cobden at Friendly Societies Park, kicking six unanswered goals to open the contest.
After dropping their most recent game to North Warrnambool Eagles, the Roosters' response was resolute, with their defence a highlight in limiting a well-functioning Bombers' attack to just two goals.
"I felt like we defended the ground really well," Battistello said. "A four-quarter defensive effort, to play an 18-man press across the ground, I thought that was the most pleasing thing for the day."
Cobden co-coach Dan Casey could hardly fault the Roosters' performance.
"They played awesome," Casey said. "It was a six-seven goal breeze and South used it really well.
"Their pressure around the footy, they're on top for a reason."
South Warrnambool's Ollie Bridgewater impressed in a new role up forward, while Riley Thomas, in his eighth senior appearance, took on ruck duties.
"He certainly pressed his case to hold that spot," Battistello said of Thomas. "And (Ollie) was outstanding up forward, he would have taken no less than 15 or 20 marks."
Captain Liam Youl and emerging talent Jed Henderson were also among the Roosters' best in their 100th and 50th senior games respectively.
"To win like that for both of them was probably reflective of how high they are respected within the group," Battistello said of the pair.
Casey, who was proud of his players' response after half time, said the result was an eye-opener for the team, who had already earned their spot in the top five last round.
"We've got all the potential to do some damage in there (finals) but obviously we've got to be better than we were today," Casey said.
With a top-three finish now out of Cobden's grasp, it will aim to finish the home-and-away season on a winning note against Warrnambool in the lead-up to an elimination final.
With the Roosters' path to finals also clear, Battistello insisted they would strive to play its best football in its final regular-season game against Portland.
"Continuity is one thing, but with the week off and finals, you need to start well after having that week off," he said. "We already know we've got a week break, we won't be taking the foot off.
"We won't look too far forward, we just want to continue to play good footy and the way we know we can."
Josh Hickey (groin) and Noah Mounsey (hamstring) finished the game on the bench for Cobden, with Casey unsure of Hickey's injury timeline but confident Mounsey would play in their first final.
Battistello confirmed Nick Thompson had tweaked his knee and could miss two-to-three weeks.
The round saw South Warrnambool position itself to secure top spot in each of the senior, reserves and under 18s competitions.
The Roosters' under 18s already have top spot locked down, while their reserves' win against second-placed Cobden on Saturday all but secured the minor premiership with one round remaining.
"From a club perspective, we're really proud of our group from the under 18s through to the 2 o'clock (game)," Battistello said. "We have a one-club philosophy where we want to play the same way."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.