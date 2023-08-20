Port Fairy coach Dustin McCorkell has hailed the 2023 Hampden league season a success for the rebuilding club, as it eyes a winning finish against Camperdown in its final home-and-away fixture.
The Seagulls, who dropped out of finals contention last week, could finish the year with nine wins if they beat the Magpies. It would prove a remarkable feat 12 months on from a winless 2022 campaign.
"We've had a pretty good year with where we've come from," McCorkell told The Standard. "While we were disappointed (to miss finals)... we're certainly not looking at the whole season as a disappointment.
"I think it's been a pretty successful year being able to bring this group together... it would be nice to finish off with one more win."
The Seagulls arrested a two-game losing streak on Saturday, holding off a spirited Portland, 18.11 (119) to 10.7 (67), in front of home fans at Gardens Oval.
"It was good to get back on track," McCorkell said. "We're really looking to finish the season strong and (Saturday's) game was a good result."
The mentor credited a well-functioning forward line to their success against an improved Tigers outfit.
Tyson Macilwain was best on ground, presenting all day from centre half forward, small forward Lochie Gunning capitalised with four goals from creative play, while Jason Rowan was his usual dominant best with six majors to draw within one goal of leading league goal kicker Will Kain (Terang Mortlake).
"(Jason's) such a good player, he draws the ball but at the same time, we've got to make sure we're not just going to him all the time," McCorkell said. "We've got some other options there and yesterday all those other forwards presented well and gave us a different look at goals at times and most hit the scoreboard."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.