South Warrnambool 6.5 9.5 13.9 17.10 (112) def Cobden 0.1 1.6 2.8 2.10 (22)
GOALS: South Warrnambool: S.Beks 6, W.White 2, R.Henderson 2, P.Anderson 1, B.Osborne 1, O.Bridgewater 1, N.Thompson 1, J.Dye 1, J.Folkes 1, J.Saunders 1; Cobden: M.Koroneos 1, P.Pekin 1,
BEST: South Warrnambool: O.Bridgewater, S.Beks, J.Mugavin, W.White, L.Youl, J.Henderson; Cobden: P.Pekin, D.Watson, Z.Green, H.Robertson, C.Koroneos, B.Mahoney.
Terang Mortlake Bloods Seniors 4.1 4.4 10.7 11.8 (74)
Koroit Saints Seniors 0.3 6.7 7.7 9.11 (65)
GOALS: Terang Mortlake Bloods Seniors: W.Kain 5, X.Vickers 2, R.Hutchins 1, J.Arundell 1, M.Baxter 1, R.Buck 1; Koroit Saints Seniors: W.Couch 4, M.Bradley 2, F.Robb 1, P.OSullivan 1, J.Neave 1
BEST: Terang Mortlake Bloods Seniors: W.Kain, J.Arundell, X.Vickers, G.Bourke, I.Kenna, W.Rosas; Koroit Saints Seniors: C.Nagorcka, J.Block, M.Petersen, P.OSullivan, J.McCosh, J.Neave.\
North Warrnambool Eagles Seniors 1.4 7.7 9.8 10.9 (69)
Warrnambool Blues Seniors 1.0 3.2 4.4 7.8 (50)
GOALS: North Warrnambool Eagles Seniors: L.Wines 2, D.Parish 2, J.Grundy 2, F.Jones 1, T.Batten 1, A.Wines 1, C.Grundy 1; Warrnambool Blues Seniors: L.Cody 2, M.Bidmade 1, S.Niklaus 1, J.Bell 1, J.Turland 1, H.Morgan-Morris 1
BEST: North Warrnambool Eagles Seniors: J.Grundy, J.BERMINGHAM, L.Wines, J.Lewis, A.Noske, D.Parish; Warrnambool Blues Seniors: M.Bidmade, J.Turland, J.Bell, W.Lord, S.Cowling, O.Opperman Sout
Port Fairy 6.1 10.3 17.8 18.11 (119) def Portland 3.0 5.2 10.4 10.7 (67)
GOALS: Port Fairy: J.Rowan 6, L.Gunning 4, O.Pollock 2, O.Myers 1, M.Sully 1, K.Mercovich 1, T.Macilwain 1, A.Mcmeel 1, C.Harwood 1; Portland: T.Sharp 3, J.Dunlop 2, T.Jennings 2, B.Malcolm 1, S.Hampshire 1, W.Hunter 1,
BEST: Port Fairy: T.Macilwain, A.Mcmeel, L.Gunning, K.Mercovich, O.Pollock, J.Rowan; Portland: T.Jennings, D.Denboer, J.Wilson, J.Edwards, B.Malcolm, P.Procter,
Camperdown 2.2 11.4 12.6 20.12 (132) def Hamilton Kangaroos 2.5 3.5 4.6 8.7 (55)
GOALS: Camperdown: TBA ; Hamilton Kangaroos: TBA.
BEST: Camperdown: H.Sumner, C.Spence, R.Arnold, H.Sinnott, A.Gordon, M.Sinnott; Hamilton Kangaroos: M.McMeel, H.Cook, C.Pither, H.McGinley, C.Alexander, W.Povey,
South Warrnambool Roosters Reserves 1.0 2.2 4.3 9.7 (61) def Cobden BOMBERS Reserves 1.3 2.3 3.4 3.5 (23)
GOALS: South Warrnambool Roosters Reserves: S.Kelly 3, K.Eagleson 3, D.Hawkins 1, X.Beks 1, Z.Struth 1; Cobden BOMBERS Reserves: T.Darcy 1, J.Hutt 1, M.Angus 1
BEST: South Warrnambool Roosters Reserves: S.Kelly, B.Anderson, X.Beks, M.Mavroudakis, F.Wilkinson, T.Freitag; Cobden BOMBERS Reserves: T.Mahony, L.Cahill, L.Pekin, T.Darcy, S.Darcy
Terang Mortlake Bloods Reserves 2.5 2.9 5.11 6.12 (48) def Koroit Saints Reserves 0.1 0.6 0.7 3.10 (28)
GOALS: Terang Mortlake Bloods Reserves: J.Brown 2, J.Lee 1, J.Kenna 1, C.Finnerty 1, D.O'Connor 1; Koroit Saints Reserves: J.Purcell 1, L.Moutray 1, J.Farley 1
BEST: Terang Mortlake Bloods Reserves: J.Harris, J.O'Sullivan, T.Harris, H.Roberts, B.Kavenagh, J.Lehmann; Koroit Saints Reserves: M.Lumsden, J.Coghlan west, J.Mclachlan, N.Whiting, T.Hines, B.Harvey
Portland Tigers Reserves 2.1 5.4 8.7 11.8 (74) def Port Fairy Seagulls Reserves 4.1 6.6 8.7 9.10 (64)
GOALS: Portland Tigers Reserves: W.Oakley 3, L.Stephens 3, Z.Stuchbery 2, H.Annett 2, T.Murrell 1; Port Fairy Seagulls Reserves: J.Goonan 3, D.Smith 2, R.Riordan 1, R.Mullins 1, L.Kelly 1, S.Lee 1
BEST: Portland Tigers Reserves: T.Murrell, L.Stephens, A.Orchard, N.Oakley, W.Oakley, S.Robinson; Port Fairy Seagulls Reserves: D.Smith, J.Goonan, R.Riordan, J.Duncan, C.Frost, L.Finnigan
Hamilton Kangaroos Reserves 1.5 4.7 8.7 11.8 (74) def Camperdown Reserves 1.1 2.1 3.5 3.7 (25)
GOALS: Hamilton Kangaroos Reserves: T.Calvert 4, M.Dunn 2, P.Sherlock 1, H.Douglas 1, J.Nield 1, I.Silcock 1, H.Killen 1; Camperdown Reserves: D.Coates 1, T.Love 1, T.Fitzgerald 1
BEST: Hamilton Kangaroos Reserves: H.English, H.Killen, T.Calvert, J.Nield, I.Silcock, P.Sherlock; Camperdown Reserves: D.Coates, N.Loader, C.Jackson, X.O'Connor, J.Lucas"
Cobden BOMBERS U18.5's 1.1 3.7 5.8 8.10 (58) def South Warrnambool Roosters U18.5's 2.5 2.7 5.7 6.8 (44)
GOALS: Cobden BOMBERS U18.5's: L.Smith 2, T.Humphrey 2, B.Mottram 2, N.Sinnott 1, N.Penry 1; South Warrnambool Roosters U18.5's: M.Porter 2, O.Harris 2, D.Perera 1, J.McNeil 1
BEST: Cobden BOMBERS U18.5's: T.Humphrey, J.Robertson, L.Smith, B.McGlade, A.Molan, N.Penry; South Warrnambool Roosters U18.5's: M.Porter, R.Lucas, D.Perera, H.Annett, C.Miller, A.Forsyth
Warrnambool Blues U18.5's 1.2 2.4 7.6 12.9 (81) def North Warrnambool Eagles U18.5's 1.1 2.3 3.3 4.3 (27)
GOALS: Warrnambool Blues U18.5's: J.Dowling 4, S.Carter 3, A.Radley 2, E.Boyd 1, J.Mahony - Gilchrist 1, J.Wells 1; North Warrnambool Eagles U18.5's: L.Anders 3, S.Reinheimer 1
BEST: Warrnambool Blues U18.5's: F.McCoy, J.Dowling, R.Barnes, S.Carter, R.Holloway, A.Radley; North Warrnambool Eagles U18.5's: Z.Everall, A.Watson, D.McKenzie, L.Wines, L.Clifford, I.owen
Hamilton Kangaroos U18.5's 3.4 7.6 12.11 15.15 (105) def Camperdown U18.5's 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS: Hamilton Kangaroos U18.5's: J.Hardy 4, N.Andrew 3, B.Potter 2, B.Marti 2, H.Fitzgerald 1, T.Calvert 1, J.Lehmann 1, L.Rees 1; Camperdown U18.5's:
BEST: Hamilton Kangaroos U18.5's: K.Rhook, D.White, N.Andrew, T.Calvert, L.Rees, J.Hardy; Camperdown U18.5's: E.Baker, T.Love, I.Winsall, A.Conheady, N.Molan, S.Londregan
Koroit Saints U18.5's 3.4 6.4 8.7 8.8 (56) def Terang Mortlake Bloods U18.5's 1.1 1.5 1.5 2.11 (23)
GOALS: Koroit Saints U18.5's: T.Waterson 2, D.Shircore 2, D.Smith 1, Z.Atkins 1, D.Hoye 1, B.Ross 1; Terang Mortlake Bloods U18.5's: K.Killen 2
BEST: Koroit Saints U18.5's: D.Shircore, J.Suter, T.Lane, J.Morrison, T.Langdon, M.Bright; Terang Mortlake Bloods U18.5's: K.Killen, T.Vickers, J.Cleaver, C.Leishman, W.Layley, T.Royal
Portland Tigers U18.5's 2.2 5.3 6.6 8.8 (56) def Port Fairy Seagulls U18.5's 0.1 0.1 1.2 2.5 (17)
GOALS: Portland Tigers U18.5's: K.Jones 3, A.Hill 1, J.Skinner 1, K.Wilson 1, F.Brough 1, M.Zeunert 1; Port Fairy Seagulls U18.5's: R.Riordan 2
BEST: Portland Tigers U18.5's: D.Campbell, B.Field, J.Tunstall, K.Jones, F.Brough, J.Lucas; Port Fairy Seagulls U18.5's: C.Henderson, K.Fleming, L.Williams, J.Coffey, R.Riordan, J.Lee"
Warrnambool Open 16, 20, 29, 42, (42) def North Warrnambool Open 8, 18, 27, 32, (32)
BEST: Warrnambool Open: Matilda Fitzgerald 3 Sarah Cowling 2 Amy Wormald 1; North Warrnambool Open: Matilda Sewell 3 Grace Butters 2.
GOALS: Warrnambool Open: Eva Ryan 30 Isabella Baker 12; North Warrnambool Open: Skye Billings 24 Victoria Grundy 5 Emily Saffin 3
Port Fairy Open 10, 18, 26, 34, (34) def by Portland Open 13, 22, 32, 39, (39)
BEST
Port Fairy Open: Tilly Balmer 3 Ellie Cuolahan 2
GOALS
Port Fairy Open: Laura Coffey 21
Portland Open: Heidi JONES 21 Shakira Stuchbery 18
South Warrnambool Open 14, 22, 34, 42, (42) def by Cobden Open 10, 25, 34, 48, (48)
BEST
South Warrnambool Open: Hollie Phillips 3 Isabella Rea 2 Annie Blackburn 1
Cobden Open: Emily Finch 3 Remeny McCann 2 Nadine McNamara 1
GOALS
South Warrnambool Open: Hollie Phillips 25 Annie Blackburn 17
Cobden Open: Emily Finch 39 Jaymie Finch 5 Sophie Hinkley 4
Hamilton Kangaroos Open 13, 28, 47, 65, (65) def Camperdown Open 10, 15, 18, 29, (29)
BEST
Hamilton Kangaroos Open: Hayley Sherlock 3 Clare Crawford 2 Madsie Phillips 1
Camperdown Open: Elsie Sinnott 3 Jessica Cameron 2 Isobel Sinnott 1
GOALS
Hamilton Kangaroos Open: Danielle Vankalken 48 Hayley Sherlock 17
Camperdown Open: Sophie Conheady 11 Isobel Sinnott 10 Piper Stephens 8
Koroit Open 11, 24, 37, 52, (52) def Terang Mortlake Open 10, 24, 29, 34, (34)
BEST
Koroit Open:
Millie Jennings 3 Kasey Barling 2 Layla Monk 1
Terang Mortlake Open:
Johanna Glennen 3 Hollie Castledine 2 Sharni Moloney 1
GOALS
Koroit Open:
Nell Mitchell 38 Molly McKinnon 10 Indi O'Connor 4
Terang Mortlake Open:
Rhi Davis 18 Jacqui Arundell 16
Hamilton Kangaroos Div 1 16, 35, 49, 68, (68) def Camperdown Div 1 7, 9, 12, 18, (18)
BEST
Hamilton Kangaroos Div 1:
Kelsey Lewis 3 Jess Crane 2 Stephanie Holcombe 1
GOALS
Hamilton Kangaroos Div 1:
Kelsey Lewis 33 Michayla McRae 21 Stephanie Holcombe 14
Warrnambool Div 1 6, 9, 12, 17, (17) def by North Warrnambool Div 1 11, 19, 25, 33, (33)
BEST
Warrnambool Div 1:
Jenna Graham 3 Ashlee Pavletich 2 Georgia Dalton 1
North Warrnambool Div 1:
Phoebe Wittmann 3 Millie Shiells 2 Kim Wines 1
GOALS
Warrnambool Div 1:
Jessica Perry 14 Ashlee Pavletich 3
North Warrnambool Div 1:
Nikiah Thomas 19 Mollie Keast 12 Tania Malone 2
Koroit Div 1 12, 21, 28, 42, (42) def Terang Mortlake Div 1 7, 19, 26, 32, (32)
GOALS
Koroit Div 1:
Indi O'Connor 25 Rachel Dobson 17
Terang Mortlake Div 1:
Rhi Davis 27 Mahni Wright 5
South Warrnambool Div 1 7, 18, 27, 36, (36) def by Cobden Div 1 11, 25, 36, 48, (48)
BEST
South Warrnambool Div 1:
Georgia Gilmour 3 Susie Morris 2 Ruby Couch 1
Cobden Div 1:
Isabelle Corneby 3 Rebecca Dendle 2 Lara Taylor 1
GOALS
South Warrnambool Div 1:
Chelsea Quinn 24 Ruby Couch 12
Cobden Div 1:
Molly Hutt 26 Grace Taylor 14 Nikki Clover 8
Port Fairy Div 1 7, 17, 30, 38, (38) def by Portland Div 1 11, 25, 35, 43, (43)
BEST
Port Fairy Div 1:
Rochelle Winnen 3 Kym Goonan 2 Jessica Swarbrick 1
GOALS
Port Fairy Div 1:
Jessika Tobin-Salzman 20 Jessica Swarbrick 18
Portland Div 1:
Jessica Cook 27 Lauren Hockley 16
Koroit Div 2 10, 18, 24, 29, (29) def by Terang Mortlake Div 2 5, 12, 22, 33, (33)
BEST
Koroit Div 2:
Tanya Barker 3 Caitlin Bain 2 Rachael McGrath 1
Terang Mortlake Div 2:
Linda Chessum 3 Lily Lourey 2
GOALS
Koroit Div 2:
Rachael McGrath 23 Kylie Grayland 4
Terang Mortlake Div 2:
Maddison Chesshire 21 Linda Chessum 12
Warrnambool Div 2 4, 9, 13, 16, (16) def by North Warrnambool Div 2 10, 22, 32, 35, (35)
BEST
Warrnambool Div 2:
Lily Johnson 3 Teagan Hallam 2 Layla Wilson 1
North Warrnambool Div 2:
Stephanie Grundy 3 ERIN MAXWELL 2 Jessica Keast 1
GOALS
Warrnambool Div 2:
Kirsten Thwaites 9 Ashlee Pavletich 4
North Warrnambool Div 2:
Alana Rahui 19 Tania Malone 12 ERIN MAXWELL 4
Hamilton Kangaroos Div 2 13, 28, 39, 53, (53) def Camperdown Div 2 2, 8, 13, 18, (18)
GOALS
Hamilton Kangaroos Div 2:
Indiana Ryan 24 Bec Sherlock 17 Sophie Robinson 12
Camperdown Div 2:
Georgia Lucas 8 Jessica Van den Eynde 7 Olivia Maskell 3
Port Fairy Div 2 6, 14, 20, 32, (32) def by Portland Div 2 9, 19, 29, 34, (34)
BEST
Port Fairy Div 2:
Regan Luhrs 3 Zara Fox 2 Leah Evans 1
Portland Div 2:
Jasper Smith 3 Angela Wiseman 2
GOALS
Port Fairy Div 2:
Zara Fox 15
Portland Div 2:
Tamika Holt 24 Jenna Domburg 10
South Warrnambool Div 2 7, 14, 25, 38, (38) def Cobden Div 2 6, 13, 22, 29, (29)
BEST
South Warrnambool Div 2:
Lilly Carey 3 Courtney West 2 Lucy Blair 1
Cobden Div 2:
Amy Kavenagh 3
GOALS
South Warrnambool Div 2:
Emily Veale 26 Lucy Blair 8 Kate Noseda 4
Cobden Div 2:
Hannah Anderson 17 Maggie Conheady 12
Koroit Div 3 2, 10, 16, 26, (26) def by Terang Mortlake Div 3 9, 17, 24, 31, (31)
BEST
Koroit Div 3:
Paris McInerney 2 Jordi McNamara 1
Terang Mortlake Div 3:
Jacque Dickson 3 Niamh Scanlon 2 Georgia Thomas 1
GOALS
Koroit Div 3:
Paris McInerney 13 Layla Thom 11
Terang Mortlake Div 3:
Jacque Dickson 19 Holly Fowler 12
Hamilton Kangaroos Div 3 10, 21, 32, 42, (42) def Camperdown Div 3 9, 17, 24, 30, (30)
BEST
Hamilton Kangaroos Div 3:
Saskia Gould 3 Holly Rook 2
Camperdown Div 3:
Ruby Walsh 3 Tanisha Dooley 2 Aliece Smith 1
GOALS
Hamilton Kangaroos Div 3:
Saskia Gould 34 Joe Mckew 8
Camperdown Div 3:
Hannah Plozza 17 Ruby Walsh 13
Warrnambool Div 3 15, 28, 39, 46, (46) def North Warrnambool Div 3 4, 10, 11, 12, (12)
BEST
Warrnambool Div 3:
Annabel Johnson 3 Molly McCrae 2
North Warrnambool Div 3:
Anna Wakely 3 Gemma Rentsch 2 Sam Bird 1
GOALS
Warrnambool Div 3:
Brooke OBrien 27
North Warrnambool Div 3:
Mikaela Doran 6 Hannah Bird 5 Sophie Jellie 1
South Warrnambool Div 3 13, 21, 29, 39, (39) def Cobden Div 3 3, 12, 22, 26, (26)
GOALS
South Warrnambool Div 3:
Juanita Russell 28 Tessa Kelson 9 Eden Anderton 2
Cobden Div 3:
Grace Dawson 24 Monique Beames 2
Port Fairy Div 3 15, 36, 48, 54, (54) def Portland Div 3 2, 3, 7, 12, (12)
BEST
Port Fairy Div 3:
Myra Murrihy 3 Milly Graham 2 Stacey Dwyer 1
Portland Div 3:
Zara Stock 3 Macy Mcintosh 2 Melissa Aldridge 1
GOALS
Port Fairy Div 3:
Myra Murrihy 35 Alana Umbers 10 Alice Leddin 7 Grace Mitchem 2
Portland Div 3:
Zara Stock 7 Melissa Aldridge 4 Jasmine Whitbourn 1
Warrnambool 17&U 9, 22, 29, 35, (35) def North Warrnambool 17&U 6, 8, 15, 22, (22)
BEST
Warrnambool 17&U:
Eva Ryan 3 Georgia Ryan 2
North Warrnambool 17&U:
Jessica Keast 2 Emily Saffin 1
GOALS
Warrnambool 17&U:
Eva Ryan 27
North Warrnambool 17&U:
Emily Saffin 17 Amarlie Conheady 3
Port Fairy 17&U 9, 19, 29, 36, (36) def Portland 17&U 10, 18, 28, 35, (35)
GOALS
Port Fairy 17&U:
GRACE POLLOCK 21 Greta Bell 15
Portland 17&U:
Stella Rogers 19 Sophie Walsh 16
Koroit 17&U 12, 21, 30, 35, (35) def Terang Mortlake 17&U 7, 15, 20, 23, (23)
BEST
Koroit 17&U:
Indi O'Connor 3 Shelby O'Sullivan 2
Terang Mortlake 17&U:
Taleah Murfett 3 Alice Kain 2 Ava Grundy 1
GOALS
Koroit 17&U:
Indi O'Connor 24
Terang Mortlake 17&U:
Lara Clarke 9 Ava Grundy 6 Leah Dickson 5 Jessica Bell 2 Ruby Kenna 1
Hamilton Kangaroos 17&U 10, 27, 39, 54, (54) def Camperdown 17&U 0, 3, 7, 11, (11)
GOALS
Hamilton Kangaroos 17&U:
Bridget Mailes 23 Ella Sevior 21 Molly O'Brien 8 Phoebe Dunn 2
Camperdown 17&U:
Isla Fleming 6 Remy Gaut 3 Eliza Oneil 2
South Warrnambool 17&U 10, 17, 26, 37, (37) def Cobden 17&U 8, 15, 23, 29, (29)
BEST
South Warrnambool 17&U:
Sara Anderton 3 Ashlyn Whelan 2 Georgia Gilmour 1
Cobden 17&U:
Matilda Darcy 3 Shelby Cameron 2 Jessica Walsh 1
GOALS
South Warrnambool 17&U:
Ailish Murfett 27 Sara Anderton 10
Cobden 17&U:
Nikki Clover 20 Kate Smith 6 Shelby Cameron 3
Port Fairy 17&U Reserves 6, 9, 13, 15, (15) def by Cobden 17&U Reserves 9, 21, 34, 45, (45)
GOALS
Port Fairy 17&U Reserves:
Charli Gleeson 9 Sophie Spence 6
Cobden 17&U Reserves:
Shelby Cameron 17 Krystal Blain 14 Rebecca Foster 14
Koroit 17&U Reserves 8, 13, 21, 29, (29) def Terang Mortlake 17&U Reserves 8, 13, 13, 17, (17)
BEST
Koroit 17&U Reserves:
Maya Cameron 3 Matisse Batt 2 Tori Hintum 1
Terang Mortlake 17&U Reserves:
Ava Conheady 2
GOALS
Koroit 17&U Reserves:
Tori Hintum 15 Zara Welsh 14
Terang Mortlake 17&U Reserves:
Isla Primrose 9 Ella Clifford 8
Warrnambool 17&U Res 5, 11, 20, 28, (28) def North Warrnambool 17&U Reserves 2, 4, 4, 5, (5)
BEST
Warrnambool 17&U Res:
Milly Albert 2 Amali Lilley 1
North Warrnambool 17&U Reserves:
Lucy Kenna 3 Grace Watt 2 Isabella Timpson 1
GOALS
Warrnambool 17&U Res:
Amali Lilley 14 Ella Westley 14
North Warrnambool 17&U Reserves:
Isabella Timpson 1
South Warrnambool 17&U Reserves 6, 18, 27, 34, (34) drew with Cobden 17&U Reserves 11, 18, 29, 34, (34)
BEST
South Warrnambool 17&U Reserves:
Annabel Thornton 3 Lila Wilkinson 2 Matilda Stevens 1
Cobden 17&U Reserves:
Shelby Cameron 3 Chloe Cameron 2
GOALS
South Warrnambool 17&U Reserves:
Paige Kermeen 20 Matilda Stevens 14
Cobden 17&U Reserves:
Shelby Cameron 21 Rebecca Foster 13
South Warrnambool 15&U 11, 18, 25, 34, (34) def Cobden 15&U 2, 6, 8, 11, (11)
BEST
South Warrnambool 15&U:
Amelia Harris 3 Saylah Veale 2 Charli Johnstone 1
Cobden 15&U:
Lila Bennett 3 Georgie Oborne 1
GOALS
South Warrnambool 15&U:
Amelia Harris 21 Stella Marris 8 Chloe Madden 5
Cobden 15&U:
Emily Hickey 5
Warrnambool 15&U 3, 4, 5, 8, (8) def by North Warrnambool 15&U 11, 20, 32, 41, (41)
BEST
Warrnambool 15&U:
Matilda Burns 3 Lilly Clark 2
North Warrnambool 15&U:
Edith Walsh 3 Lila Kenny 2 Addison Conheady 1
GOALS
Warrnambool 15&U:
Lilly Clark 6 Mikayli Hoffmann 2
North Warrnambool 15&U:
Edith Walsh 26 Addison Conheady 13 Lila Kenny 2
Hamilton Kangaroos 15&U 7, 13, 20, 24, (24) def Camperdown 15&U 7, 13, 17, 22, (22)
BEST
Hamilton Kangaroos 15&U:
Ruby Cleaver 3 Ella Ractliffe 2 Holly Rook 1
Camperdown 15&U:
Indiana Cameron 3 Isla Nolan 2 Macy Mahony 1
GOALS
Hamilton Kangaroos 15&U:
Olivia Hardy 10 Saskia Gould 10 Scarlett Hintum 4
Camperdown 15&U:
Isla Nolan 17 Breeana Daffy 5
Koroit 15&U 8, 15, 21, 26, (26) def by Terang Mortlake 15&U 8, 13, 23, 27, (27)
BEST
Koroit 15&U:
Majella Dobson 3
Terang Mortlake 15&U:
Lara Clarke 2
GOALS
Koroit 15&U:
Majella Dobson 15
Terang Mortlake 15&U:
Lara Clarke 16 Charli Dillon 11
Port Fairy 15&U 2, 5, 12, 16, (16) def by Portland 15&U 3, 9, 21, 31, (31)
BEST
Port Fairy 15&U:
Tessa Phillips 2
Portland 15&U:
Annika Baker 3 Evie Brough 2 Airlie Aldridge 1
GOALS
Port Fairy 15&U:
Lexie Dwyer 7
Portland 15&U:
Mackenzie Barr 15 Annika Baker 10 Indiana Rowe 6
Hamilton Kangaroos 13&U 9, 17, 23, 26, (26) def Camperdown 13&U 3, 7, 12, 16, (16)
BEST
Hamilton Kangaroos 13&U:
Molly Sevior 3 Maddox Ryan 2 Ruby Spong 1
GOALS
Hamilton Kangaroos 13&U:
Lucy Jennings 14 Molly Sevior 12
Camperdown 13&U:
Kiara Love 12 Isabella Wain 4
Koroit 13&U 5, 10, 14, 20, (20) def Terang Mortlake 13&U 3, 6, 9, 13, (13)
BEST
Koroit 13&U:
Elsie Finnigan 3 Poppy Monk 2 Zoe Dobson 1
Terang Mortlake 13&U:
McKenzie Dillon 3
GOALS
Koroit 13&U:
Charlotte Smedts 11 Edie Batt 7 Arli Langdon 2
Terang Mortlake 13&U:
Madelyn Clarke 5 Violet Dillon 4 Hope Kenna 4
South Warrnambool 13&U 4, 8, 12, 19, (19) def Cobden 13&U 1, 6, 8, 12, (12)
BEST
South Warrnambool 13&U:
Eva Madigan 3 Charli Jago 2 Chloe Kermeen 1
Cobden 13&U:
Daisy Bennett 3 Tyra Sambell 1
GOALS
South Warrnambool 13&U:
Maya Veale 10 Charli Jago 6 Chloe Kermeen 3
Cobden 13&U:
Chloe Anderson 5 Daisy Bennett 5 Courtney Blain 2
Warrnambool 13&U 16, 21, 32, 41, (41) def North Warrnambool 13&U 3, 3, 6, 6, (6)
BEST
Warrnambool 13&U:
Ruby Koch 2
North Warrnambool 13&U:
Zoe Everall 3
GOALS
Warrnambool 13&U:
Sophie Brown 21 Gemma Crowe 4
Port Fairy 13&U 6, 11, 16, 22, (22) def Portland 13&U 4, 11, 16, 20, (20)
BEST
Port Fairy 13&U:
Lucy Clancey 2 Dusty Robertson 1
Portland 13&U:
Mads Sanelli 3 Ivy Oliver 2 Gracie Piergrosse 1
GOALS
Port Fairy 13&U:
Lucy Clancey 18 Lexie Dwyer 4
Portland 13&U:
Mads Sanelli 17 Havanah Farley-Harvey 3
