2023 Hampden Football Netball League round 18 scores

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated August 19 2023 - 6:22pm, first published 6:15pm
North Warrnambool defender Maisie Barlow and Warrnambool's Sarah Smith vie for the loose ball. Picture by Sean McKenna.
FOOTBALL

SENIORS

South Warrnambool 6.5 9.5 13.9 17.10 (112) def Cobden 0.1 1.6 2.8 2.10 (22)

