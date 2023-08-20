Camperdown coach Neville Swayn says the Magpies won't take it easy in their season-ending match against Port Fairy despite falling out of finals contention.
The Magpies, whose flickering finals aspiration were snuffed out following Terang Mortlake's win over Koroit on Saturday, will play off for sixth spot against the seventh-placed Seagulls at Leura Oval in round 18.
"If we could finish with 10 wins for the year, we probably think we've taken some really good steps throughout the year," Swayn told The Standard.
"We're definitely not going to take it easy this week, thinking it's a dead-game because it's not; we want to finish the year off strong."
The Magpies produced a commanding 20.12 (132) to 8.7 (55) victory against Hamilton in the penultimate round on Saturday.
Swayn, who this week re-signed as coach for the 2024 season, labelled his team's nine-goal second quarter a highlight at Dunkeld Recreation Reserve.
"I was rapt, it was the best quarter we played for a while," he said. "Just our ball movement was really good, our (forward) entries were good."
Up-and-coming talents Angus Gordon (four goals) and Harry Sumner (three) were among the Magpies' best, alongside the experienced heads of Cam Spence and Riley Arnold.
"Gus' last three weeks have been really good across half-forward, he's giving us a real good target and he's creating some good scoring shots," Swayn said. "And Harry, we've rolled on on-ball, opportunity came for him.
"He's just getting better and better every week, he's got great pace so he can really give us good use from stoppage and you get him out in open space and he can really hurt sides as well."
Michael McMeel and Hamish Cook (two goals) were Hamilton's best.
