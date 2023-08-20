The Standardsport
Home/Sport/HFNL

Camperdown scores comfortable Hampden league win against Hamilton in round 17

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated August 20 2023 - 1:58pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Camperdown's Harry Sumner was among his side's best against Hamilton on Saturday. Picture by Meg Saultry
Camperdown's Harry Sumner was among his side's best against Hamilton on Saturday. Picture by Meg Saultry

Camperdown coach Neville Swayn says the Magpies won't take it easy in their season-ending match against Port Fairy despite falling out of finals contention.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.