The Standard
Home/Newsletters/Football List
Watch
Photos

Terang Mortlake holds off Koroit in thrilling Hampden league clash

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated August 20 2023 - 10:28am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Terang Mortlake's Samuel Crawley tries to smother a kick by Koroit's Jack Block. Picture by Sean McKenna
Terang Mortlake's Samuel Crawley tries to smother a kick by Koroit's Jack Block. Picture by Sean McKenna

Terang Mortlake coach Ben Kenna has hailed his side's resiliency throughout its thrilling win against Koroit, as returning players look to take the side to another level by re-establishing themselves at senior level.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.