Terang Mortlake coach Ben Kenna has hailed his side's resiliency throughout its thrilling win against Koroit, as returning players look to take the side to another level by re-establishing themselves at senior level.
The Bloods took the highly-prized scalp of the reigning premiers on their home deck on Saturday, holding on for a thrilling 11.8 (74) to 9.11 (65) finish.
It was the first time in five years the Bloods have knocked off the Saints, and opens the door for Kenna's group to leapfrog their rivals into the Hampden league top-three in the final round depending on results.
In a game of momentum swings, Terang Mortlake performed the better of the two sides in the second half, including a strong defensive effort in the final term to hold Koroit at bay.
A thumping 50-metre goal from the boundary by Saints forward Will Couch - his fourth of the day - wasn't enough to corral his side to a comeback, with Bloods forward Will Kain, who finished with five, giving the visitors enough breathing room with a crucial fourth-quarter goal.
The down-to-the-wire result comes after the Saints won a similarly close match-up over the Bloods in round nine.
"It was a bit unfortunate we didn't beat them the first time so we had a fair bit of resilience, that we wanted to come down to Koroit and get the four points," Kenna said.
"We wrestled momentum back for long enough periods in the game to get the win.
"Our endeavour - we were first into the footy in the second half - maybe we got the reward for that, that desperation was up in the second half. We knew the importance of the game.
"I think we should take some good belief out of that."
The Bloods, who have bolstered their line up in recent weeks through availability or players returning from injury, have won their past two matches and could still finish top three if they win their final game against Hamilton and Koroit loses.
Kenna believed those players coming back into the senior side would benefit from stringing home-and-away games together before finals.
"Even though some of them have played a couple games, they're still a bit rusty," he said. "(Today) we had Xavier Vickers and Jarryd Hay back.
"Players who are either one or two games back, they'll benefit from today, next week, a bit more conditioning in the body and synergy with the team."
Koroit coach Chris McLaren, who labelled the Bloods a "dangerous offensive side", pinpointed skill errors as his team's biggest weakness on the day.
"We missed a lot of targets by foot and quite a few decision-making errors with the ball as well," he said.
"They started snowballing a bit. With an inexperienced team, when they get under pressure, it's one after the other."
Taylor McKenry was a out late for the Saints, with teenager Tate Waterson earning the call up.
Koroit plays North Warrnambool Eagles at Bushfield in its final home-and-away match.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
