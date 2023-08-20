A top-five Hampden league contender will focus on controlling its own game plan as three teams enter the final round in a race for just two spots.
Though Warrnambool pulled off a crucial win against North Warrnambool Eagles on Saturday in its bid for a finals berth, September action isn't yet guaranteed for the Reid Oval-based club.
The Blues moved into fourth spot after their 42-32 win over the Eagles, who are also danger of falling out of the top five. Maddison Vardy's Eagles sit half a game ahead of Hamilton Kangaroos in sixth, with a tough fixture against Koroit looming.
The Blues aren't yet officially bound for finals too. They'll go in underdogs against Cobden next week, and if they do lose, they need either the Eagles or Kangaroos to do the same if they want to finish the year inside the top five.
The Roos, who have the best percentage of the three teams fighting for finals, did what they had to do on Saturday, defeating Camperdown 65-29 but still need to beat a slippery Terang Mortlake side this Saturday and hope either the Blues or Eagles lose to play finals netball.
Warrnambool co-coach Raewyn Poumako said her squad would focus solely on its own performance in round 18.
"Every other game is out of our control," she said. "Just playing the best netball we can and sticking to our game structure (is the plan)."
The Blues, who were coming off a tough draw against the Bloods, were determined to get back on track on their home court, starting against the Eagles.
"They (players) really stuck to our game plan and the style of play we want," Poumako said. "Really focused and were ready to go from the start of the game."
Matilda Fitzgerald was best on for the victors, spending half the game in goal defence and the other in goal keeper.
"As the season's progressed, her game's really gone up a lot each week," Poumako said. "She's very athletic, her elevation is really coming into the game a lot... and she's really good at anticipating the play of the opposition."
While Poumako undoubtedly hopes it will be her team in finals come Saturday, she believes a close ladder at the pointy end of the season makes for a more interesting competition.
"It shows the competition is improving," she said. "And you just cannot predict what's going to happen."
Meanwhile, a strong second half saw top-three Koroit bank a comfortable 52-34 win against Terang Mortlake, while Portland recorded its second win of the season against Port Fairy, 39-34.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
