Cobden has ended South Warrnambool's imposing 28-game unbeaten run in what was a finals-like spectacle at Friendly Societies' Park.
The Bombers' superior pressure in the 48-42 round 17 win handed the Hampden league's reigning premier its first loss since round 10, 2022. The Roosters' dominant run included a draw.
Bombers defender Nadine McNamara said her group had been left disappointed by its earlier showing against the Roosters in round nine - a 26-goal loss - and worked hard to refine its processes since that encounter, with the door now still open for a first-place finish.
"For us, our focus wasn't on the scoreline but our best execution and I felt like everyone played their roles and we've done what we've been working on for the last eight weeks," McNamara said post game.
Both teams came out firing in the top-two showdown, with South Warrnambool - bolstered by the return of its shooting team Hollie Phillips and Annie Blackburn - gaining a slight edge in the opening term to lead 14-10.
The rivals each had a key player out - South Warrnambool's Ally O'Connor and Cobden's Sarah Moroney - while both made changes through their mid-court and attacking ends as the game progressed.
The Bombers went to another gear in the second quarter, with Amy Hammond a welcome injection in wing attack. The returning star teamed with playing coach Sophie Hinkley (centre) and Jaymie Finch (goal attack) to find the hard-working Emily Finch open, with the goal shooter finishing with 39 of the Bombers' 48 goals.
South Warrnambool found its way back into the game to level scores 34-all at three-quarter-time but it was Cobden's composure and ability to make some crucial intercepts - led by reigning Dot Jenkins medallist Remeny McCann - that propelled it to a game-winning lead.
McNamara said the Bombers had focused on their repeated efforts and work-rate, holding them in good stead late in the game.
"I felt like earlier in the season we were a bit one-dimensional but today we had a lot of options on ball, so the person with the ball had two or three to choose to throw to the best option," she said.
South Warrnambool coach Will Jamison, who praised Cobden for its intensity and pressure, felt his team's game was good enough to win but would use the lessons from the loss leading into finals.
"I thought their (intensity) was a lot better than ours for longer," Jamison said of Cobden. "I think it was just our consistency across four quarters.
"Different players played different roles and I thought we executed it well but we probably didn't execute it long enough.
"Maybe there was a bit of complacency that crept into our game that we'll address."
With finals just around the corner, McNamara said the Bombers, who have lost three consecutive grand finals, were focused on what they needed to do - including extra strength and running sessions - to go one step further in 2023.
"Just backing ourselves and our ability, we've got such a talented team that we just need that belief, that we're going to make mistakes - we're human and that's okay - but what we do next is really important," she said.
South Warrnambool can seal the minor premiership with a win on the road against Portland in round 18, while Cobden will look to consolidate its form during a top-five clash against Warrnambool.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
