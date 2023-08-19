The Standard
Two men have been arrested after a police vehicle was rammed earlier this month

Clare Quirk
By Clare Quirk
Updated August 19 2023 - 11:07am, first published 10:48am
Two men have been arrested in Warrnambool after police seized cash and drugs in a raid on Friday.
DRUGS and cash have been seized by police and two men have been arrested after a police vehicle was rammed in Warrnambool earlier this month.

