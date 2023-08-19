DRUGS and cash have been seized by police and two men have been arrested after a police vehicle was rammed in Warrnambool earlier this month.
Warrnambool Crime Investigation Unit detectives investigating the ramming executed a search warrant at a Warrnambool property on Friday morning.
Police seized more than $15,000 in cash, a quantity of methamphetamine and the two men were arrested at the scene.
A 34-year-old Warrnambool man has been charged with a string of offences including aggravated intentionally exposing emergency services worker at risk of driving, assault police, theft of motor car, and multiple drug trafficking offences.
He has been remanded to appear before the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on November 17.
A 61-year-old Warrnambool man was released pending further enquiries.
