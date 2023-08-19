Warrnambool and District league live coverage: Week one finals

Welcome to The Standard's live coverage of week one of the Warrnambool and District league finals, with the qualifying finals in Mortlake on Saturday and the elimination finals on Sunday at Davidson Oval in Warrnambool.
Follow along with all the action from 1.30pm on both days as teams begin their quest for premiership glory.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.