A central home close to the beach and two other houses will go under the hammer in Warrnambool on Saturday, August 19.
A three-bedroom Edwardian home at 29 Japan Street is expected to attract strong buyer interest, due to its tightly-held central location.
The house, which is within walking distance to the beach and city centre, has a price guide of $749,000 to $823,000.
It's situated on a 662 square-metre block, with rear lane access and the potential to further extend and develop at the rear.
Meanwhile, 25 parties have inspected a home at 143 Daltons Road before its auction on Saturday.
The three-bedroom brick house has a price guide of $519,000 to $569,000.
Ray White Warrnambool sales agent Lachie Kelly said the Daltons Road home had attracted "pretty solid interest" over a four-week campaign.
The open-plan home includes a second living area, which he said was rare for dwellings of its kind, and had been updated with new flooring, paint and appliances.
The house is situated on a 710 square-metre block and boasts a three-car garage with a workshop at the rear.
Mr Kelly said it had attracted interest from a range of buyers.
"It's in that bracket for first-home buyers and also people who are looking to downsize, but who want the garage space," Mr Kelly said.
"We've also had some families who are interested because it's got a second living area at the back of the property, as well, which a lot of those three-bedroom, one-bathroom homes don't have."
A third home at 2/59 Grieve Street, across the road from Albert Park, will also be auctioned on Saturday.
The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home boasts ocean views from the bedroom, ensuite and bathroom.
It has a price guide of $460,000 to $505,000.
