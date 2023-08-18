The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Three Warrnambool homes to be auctioned on Saturday

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
August 18 2023 - 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A three-bedroom Edwardian home at 29 Japan Street, Warrnambool will be auctioned on Saturday. Picture supplied
A three-bedroom Edwardian home at 29 Japan Street, Warrnambool will be auctioned on Saturday. Picture supplied

A central home close to the beach and two other houses will go under the hammer in Warrnambool on Saturday, August 19.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.