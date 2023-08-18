A Spanish woman travelling through the Great Ocean Road is torn between seeing her national team win or lose FIFA's women's World Cup final in Sydney on Sunday, August 20.
Silvia Punsoda-Roses and Patrick Trezise, from Spain's Catalonia region, were in Warrnambool on Friday, August 18 as part of a two-and-a-half week holiday in Australia to celebrate Silvia's 50th birthday.
Ms Punsoda-Roses said she had mixed feelings about the final between Spain and England.
She said her native Catalonia wanted to regain its independence from Spain, which it lost in the 1938 civil war.
"I don't want Spain, as a country, to win but at the same time our players (Catalans) are playing there," she said.
"I'm not in favour of Spain because they won't let us vote to be independent - as Catalans we want to vote and we want to say what future we want for ourselves - if we want to be independent or not.
"When we tried to vote, the Spanish police came and beat us all up."
Ms Punsoda-Roses said while she wasn't a big football fan, the sport represented the Catalan identity.
"Our football club has been a way of showing to the world who we are and how our national identity is different from Spain," she said.
"Our motto is 'it's more than a club'.
"When people go to the stadium we go with the national Catalan independence flags.
"For many years during the dictatorship (from 1939 to 1975), that was the only way that you could express yourself."
For her husband, growing up in Brazil with Brazilian and American parents, he was "football insane".
Mr Trezise played as a child and loved to attend matches in his home country and when he and his wife lived in England.
He said Catalans were the spine of the tournament's Spanish team.
The couple have been watching the cup during their holiday.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
