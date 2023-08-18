The opportunity to feature in A grade netball finals is not something Merrivale captain and recruit Georgia Martin has been lucky enough to experience in recent years.
It's why when the inspirational Tiger takes to the court for Saturday's Warrnambool and District league qualifying final against Panmure, she'll be soaking it in and leaving nothing in the tank all in the pursuit of her ultimate dream - a premiership.
Her importance to Elisha Sobey's group has been profound since crossing over from Allansford at the start of the season.
From her dynamic presence on court through various positions, to her leadership and ability to provide energy and motivation, she's one of many reasons the Tigers have put themselves in a position to again contend for the crown.
"I'm definitely a little bit nervous but excited at the same time for the finals," she said ahead of the clash against the Bulldogs.
"It's been quite some time since I've played any finals. I played some A grade finals back when I was playing for Hawkesdale-Macarthur so a fair while ago, an easy five years but none for Allansford. It's going to be such a good game.
"We just want to go in confident and ready but without prior expectations of what will happen. Finals is always different, we're just staying focused on each game and hopefully we'll come away with the win.
"For me personally, I've never played in a premiership so I'd love to be able to do that this year."
The Tigers, known as a vocal, combative and dynamic team under Sobey, have built a strong rivalry with Panmure and would aim to add another chapter to some enthralling recent matches between the teams.
"We like to play as hard as we can. I guess it does give you a bit of extra motivation coming up against them, we got them last time but we're under no illusions of what they can do and we'll be aware they'll come back fighting," she said.
"It's anyone's game really. We'll leave everything out there, play the game and see what happens."
She added as a leader she would bring the energy and voice which makes the group tick on-court.
"I feel more responsibility for sure as captain and as a group, myself and Elisha we like to really encourage the girls to get around each other," she said.
"As a leader you've got to bring that vibe and electricity to get the job done and do all those things we do well like one-percenters and attacking everything we do.
"Carly (Peake) is a great one for vocals too and it's been one of the things we try and do each game, is get around each other and applaud everyone's efforts and as a player I know I thrive off that and we do that really well at Merrivale which I really enjoy."
Sports reporter with The Standard
