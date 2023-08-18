Traditionally the domain of preserving babies' precious hands and feet forever, a south-west life casting business has expanded to capture cat and dog paws.
Steph's Life Castings & Picture Framing is due to open its first shopfront in Koroit on Monday, August 21.
Owners Steph Todd and Tristan Cromb have been busily renovating a premises on Commercial Road, formerly The Local Place Koroit, into a new life casting and picture framing business.
Ms Todd has been making framed 3D casts from home, starting 12 years ago when her eldest daughter Hayley was young.
She said while people associated the life casting process with newborn babies, the options were endless.
"I like to think outside the box and not stick to the normal standard one that everyone does," Ms Todd said.
"A lot of people think their children are too old or it's too late but there's no age limit.
"Some casting companies have a limit but I do right from newborn to adults. I even do pets. I've done cats and dogs."
Ms Todd said framed castings could include the whole family and she liked to get creative with the process and its final presentation.
"I've done a family of nine holding each others' wrists in a circle of hands," she said. "It's really nice to be able to do that and be able to give them such a keepsake to remember how little their children were because they just grow so quick."
Before the cast being framed, families can include keepsakes such as a baby beanie, hospital wristband or other precious items.
Ms Todd has also captured special moments for bereaved families including adults, toddlers, babies and pre-term babies, one which was born at 26 weeks.
"I have done bereavement ones with both people and pets," Ms Todd said. "They're that extra bit special again.
"It's such a huge honour to do those ones and to present them to the family when they're ready.
"They get teary with it and it's a different feeling handing those ones over. It's such an honour to be able to do it for them."
She said while framing was previously available with its life casting products, they'd now expanded their services to include picture framing and related giftware.
"Its something I've always wanted to get into and then this shop came along and we thought 'we'll give it a go'."
