Steph's Life Castings & Picture Framing opens Koroit shopfront

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated August 18 2023 - 5:14pm, first published 5:00pm
Steph's Life Castings & Picture Framing owner Steph Todd with one of the mounted pet castings she makes. Picture by Anthony Brady
Steph's Life Castings & Picture Framing owner Steph Todd with one of the mounted pet castings she makes. Picture by Anthony Brady

Traditionally the domain of preserving babies' precious hands and feet forever, a south-west life casting business has expanded to capture cat and dog paws.

Local News

