Dunkeld bowler Darren Gordon shines at 2023 Australian Indoor Singles Championships

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated August 18 2023 - 3:03pm, first published 3:00pm
Dunkeld's Darren Gordon competed at national level. File picture

A south-west lawn bowler is encouraging other players to "believe you can do anything" after finishing second at a highly-regarded national competition.

