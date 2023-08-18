A south-west lawn bowler is encouraging other players to "believe you can do anything" after finishing second at a highly-regarded national competition.
Dunkeld's Darren Gordon, who qualified for the Australian Indoor Singles Championships in June, was one of 32 competitors who played at the finals stage at Tweed Heads.
Gordon, 54, fell to former Australian Jackaroo Ray Pearse in the final (14-1 8-3) on Thursday, August 18.
"I was going along, just thinking I was going to be beaten in the first game," he said.
"I had a mate (from Koroit) Peter Daly come along and we were going to stay up there for three or four days and enjoy the town but I kept having to play bowls each day.
"It was unbelievable. You just don't expect to go well and it just shows you how good the standard of bowls is in south-west Victoria.
"You're disappointed you lose but then you look at the big picture. If you said to me five weeks ago you'd be down to the last two in an Australian event, I'd have laughed at you, so I am very thankful."
Gordon played five games, including the final, mixing it with some of the country's finest players.
"Believe you can do anything is the big thing; enjoy the game and believe you can do it," he said of his advice to others trying to elevate their games.
"Don't look at reputations - at the end of the day it's only a kitty and a bowl up the other end."
Gordon, who plays in the Western District Playing Area pennant competition, said he would try and go one better next year.
"I will try out again, there's no doubt about that. It would be a fair thing to get down to the last 32," he said.
"There was somewhere between 800 and 900 entered (in the qualifiers), so it's a long way down to 32. You need a bit of luck.
"The quarter-final I had a bit of luck and got through and then bowled really well in the semis."
