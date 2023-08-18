Geelong Cricket Club women's director of coaching Stephen Field says the opportunity to play marquee matches at one of Australia's premier sporting grounds is already creating a buzz among the playing group this pre-season.
The reigning Victorian Premier Cricket women's second XI premiers, who will enter the first XI competition in 2023-24, will host a double-header on Saturday, December 16 at GMHBA Stadium in Geelong, becoming the first women's cricket team to play at the stadium and the first Premier fixture since 1997.
The Dunkeld-based mentor said it was a landmark moment and one which could inspire the next wave of south-west players coming through the system.
"For us to be able to showcase our women's program there this year is fantastic," Field told The Standard.
"The chat among the players at training has been all about that. It'll really open it up for us moving forward and that's not just for us but for other clubs as well."
The 2022-23 premiership coach said the list - which was captained by Warrnambool's Tiegan Kavanagh last season - remained stable, with the club in the thick of pre-season where it holds two sessions in Geelong and one in Hamilton for its south-west based players each week.
The Cats will once again feature more than a dozen Warrnambool and south-west based players on their list, with the likes of Steph Townsend, Kavanagh, Jess Field, Maddie Green, Ruby Couch and Zara Kelly among those to re-commit.
"Everything's tracking along really well for the season," he said.
"We've seen a number of new faces to the club which is exciting and our remaining players, now that they've seen that success, have probably got a bit more incentive now playing first XI cricket.
"We've lost Eliza Jagger, she's gone to live up in Darwin, but aside from that the majority of the squad has been retained with a number of our junior academy players now coming into the squad."
Field said several young south-west prospects from the Warrnambool and Hamilton regions were already impressing through the pre-season and tracking well.
"Jess Walsh (Cobden) is one that comes to mind that has been doing really well, Grace Potter from out in the Hamilton district as well," he said.
"Annabelle Glossop (Nestles) is a young talent who played in the second XI last year but was injured through the last part of the year through football so we didn't really get to see the best of her and I think she's got enormous potential."
