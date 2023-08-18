The Standardsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Geelong to host GMHBA Stadium double-header in Victorian Premier Cricket season

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated August 18 2023 - 2:53pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool-based cricketer Annabelle Glossop is one to watch for Geelong this season. File picture
Warrnambool-based cricketer Annabelle Glossop is one to watch for Geelong this season. File picture

Geelong Cricket Club women's director of coaching Stephen Field says the opportunity to play marquee matches at one of Australia's premier sporting grounds is already creating a buzz among the playing group this pre-season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.