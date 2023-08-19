Hampden league round 17: Live coverage

WELCOME to The Standard's live coverage of round 17 of the Hampden league season.
Last year's reigning open grand finalists South Warrnambool and Cobden meet in a clash of the titans on Saturday. Both sides have again occupied the top two spots in 2023, but the Bombers will hoping to put in a better account than their 26-goal loss to the Roosters from earlier in the season.
In the football, fans will see the competitions best two attacks go head-to-head, with the Bombers eyeing a potential top-three berth in the final two rounds.
Finals contenders Koroit and Terang Mortlake will also be out to solidify their standings in the top five, while Warrnambool and North Warrnambool Eagles' netball clash could have big implications for the Blues' top five aspirations, with Hamilton, who play Camperdown, on their heels.
Meanwhile, though Port Fairy is officially out of football finals calculations, it will look to finish its season strongly, starting with Portland on Saturday.
Follow the latest updates below:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
