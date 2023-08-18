A chance to play a full game against the competition's pace-setter has fuelled a teenage netballer's belief.
North Warrnambool Eagles midcourter Izzy McDowall - still only 15 - impressed as her side pushed South Warrnambool in round 16 of the Hampden league competition.
Now the Cudgee-based prospect wants to carry that form into a fourth-versus-fifth clash against Warrnambool at Reid Oval in the penultimate round on Saturday.
"I'm excited, I'm raring to go. The training (sessions) we've had have been great so we're going in as a strong team," McDowall said.
McDowall made her debut six weeks ago after standout performances for the Eagles' 17 and under side.
The Hampden and Western Region representative entered the 2023 season determined to earn a chance in the Maddison Vardy-coached team.
"It's been awesome. She's given me a lot of time to fit into the team," McDowall said.
"I was trying to work really hard in the 17s to get the call up and I was also training and trying to show what I can do.
"I am more of a defender, it comes a bit easier to me.
"I just like the whole idea of hunting for the ball."
McDowall played in wing defence against South Warrnambool against one of the league's most damaging wing attacks.
It was a challenge she embraced.
"It was a great experience playing against Issy Rea, she's an awesome player so she tested my skills out," she said.
McDowall praised Vardy and Jaime Barr, 17 and under mentors Tania Ross and Ange Jellie and division one leader Kim Wines for their influence on her young career.
"It's been great to listen to everyone - they're all old netball heads so they know what they're talking about and I try and take it all in," she said.
"I just love how competitive it is and it's fun to play with your friends.
"I will really try and work coming into the finals. It's a bit of a rat race home but hopefully we stay in the top five."
