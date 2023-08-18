The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

North Warrnambool netballer Izzy McDowall eyeing Hampden finals in 2023

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated August 18 2023 - 2:09pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Warrnambool Eagles are giving Izzy McDowall, 15, court time in open-grade netball. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
North Warrnambool Eagles are giving Izzy McDowall, 15, court time in open-grade netball. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

A chance to play a full game against the competition's pace-setter has fuelled a teenage netballer's belief.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.