POPULAR Warrnambool trainer Daniel Bowman has his fingers crossed for rain before Saturday's race meeting at Caulfield.
The Group 1-winning trainer saddles up his consistent galloper Magnetic Prince in a restricted race over 1400 metres and Bowman believes a soft track will help his chances.
"Magnetic Prince is better when there's a bit of give in the ground," Bowman told The Standard.
"Magnetic Prince's run at Sandown last time was not too bad but the track was just a bit too firm for his liking.
"His two prior runs at Sandown and Geelong were very good when he got track conditions to suit.
"Jockey Dean Yendall has a good understanding of Magnetic Prince. There's no need to load Dean up with instructions.
"We've drawn a pretty good barrier in seven and I would think we'll push forward."
Early betting markets rate Magnetic Prince an $8.50 chance in the race.
Fellow Warrnambool trainer Patrick Ryan accepted with Rivkin in the same race as Magnetic Prince.
Top Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith has three runners on the 10-race program.
Tuvalu makes a return to racing for Smith in the Group 2 $300,000 Lawrence Stakes.
Top jockey Blake Shinn, who is returning after a 12-meeting suspension, has been booked to ride Tuvalu.
Smith said he was expecting a forward showing from the talented galloper. Stablemates Stripped Back and Yellow Sam are his other runners on the program.
Yellow Sam has shown plenty of promise, winning three of five starts on country tracks and faces her biggest task in an 1100-metre race.
