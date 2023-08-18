Home-grown band Whipwerm are finally getting to play a gig in Warrnambool - the place they first formed in 2019.
Samuel O'Donohue, Oscar Whiting and Sebastian Clarke were just finishing year 12 when they began collaborating on their Aussie punk rock band and writing songs.
After school, they all relocated to Melbourne and Geelong for work and study - Samuel to study law at university and his bandmates to work as tradies.
But music brought them back together.
"We've all parted ways for a year or so and then after COVID we all met up in Melbourne and started doing shows," Samuel said.
"We've played in Port Fairy and a lot of gigs in Melbourne.
"There hasn't been any opportunities in Warrnambool."
Samuel said it was incredible to be able to play in front of family and friends back home.
"It's overdue," he said.
They've frequently played at Melbourne's iconic live music venue The Tote in Collingwood, and The Workers Club in Fitzroy.
"We've been doing nearly two years of gigs. We've always wanted to show friends and families," Samuel said
"It's quite disappointing that there's no where really to do it."
Whipwerm will perform their own songs - many from the debut album they are working on and hope to release at the end of the year.
They will also do a handful of cover songs at their live gigs from bands such as Nivana, Rage Against the Machine, The Sex Pistols and The Kinks.
Samuel said they hoped to take the band "all the way".
Whipwerm will perform at Rafferty's Tavern on Saturday, August 19 from 7.30pm along with Convict Class, Kids With Capes and Crimson Lizard. Tickets $15.
Rachael Street, from Rafferty's Tavern, said it was trying to support local music and give bands somewhere to play.
"We're just trying to support local musicians because there is a lack of venues that are having live music," she said.
"We've got a couple of bands booked in for the next few months - a mix of local and tribute bands."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.