A nail technician will fulfil a dream of owning her own salon when a new store is expected to open next week.
Full House Nails and Beauty is scheduled to open by Wednesday, August 23, next to Jeans West in the Target centre in Warrnambool.
Owner Nancy Nguyen said it would be a dream come true after moving to the city from Vietnam four years ago.
"I'm very excited," she said.
"It's a family-owned business with my husband.
"My son goes to school in Warrnambool because it's better for him here, my family wanted to live here too so I wanted to work here and open the nail shop.
"I've been doing nails for over two years while I was working at Gateway Plaza."
Ms Nguyen said the final touches were being made to the studio after initial building delays, and she would soon focus on recruiting additional staff.
"I hope to expand the number of people working here, but for the moment it's just me and maybe one or two others," she said.
Full House Nails and Beauty will open from 9am-5.30pm on Monday to Thursday, 9am-6.30pm Friday, 9am-5pm Saturday and 10am - 4pm Sunday.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
