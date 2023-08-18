The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Full House Nails and Beauty salon to soon open in Warrnambool

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated August 18 2023 - 1:22pm, first published 11:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool nail technician Nancy Nguyen is thrilled to soon open her own salon. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Warrnambool nail technician Nancy Nguyen is thrilled to soon open her own salon. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

A nail technician will fulfil a dream of owning her own salon when a new store is expected to open next week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.