VETERAN Crossley trainer Quinton Scott rates Queens Club his best chance of a winner from two runners at Warrnambool on Sunday,
Queens Club, who will be ridden by Luke Williams, runs in a maiden over 1400 metres while stablemate Rudston has heavy-weight jockey Aaron Lynch on-board in a 2000-metre maiden.
Scott said Queens Club put in a strong performance at his last start to finish fourth over 1300 metres at Warrnambool in July.
"I thought the run by Queens Club last time was very good," he told The Standard.
"Queens Club finished the race off strongly and is looking for the 1400 metres. He's been a slow-maturing horse and appears to be putting it all together now.
"He's stoutly bred on both sides of his pedigree and I think with a bit of time Queens Club will be even a better horse once he gets out in distance to races over 2000 metres and beyond."
Rudston failed to lift the hope of his backers last time with a fifth-placing at Casterton but Scott said the lightly-raced six-year-old had similar trains to his stablemate Queens Club.
"Rudston is bred to be a stayer," he said. "It's all about giving them a bit of time to mature.
"It always happens to staying bred horses. The long-term aim for both horses may be jumps races next season but we'll see how they perform on the flat in coming weeks."
The running rail for Sunday's meeting is out 6.5 metres for the entire circuit.
The first of seven races is at 1pm.
