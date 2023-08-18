The Standard
Kolora-Noorat coach Nick Bourke hopeful of full fitness for WDFNL elimination final against Russells Creek

By Nick Creely
Updated August 18 2023 - 11:55am, first published 11:40am
Kolora-Noorat coach Nick Bourke is still unsure if he'll line-up in Sunday's elimination final against Russells Creek. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Kolora-Noorat mentor Nick Bourke says he is still on track to line-up in Sunday's Warrnambool and District league elimination final and will give himself every chance of pulling on the jumper.

