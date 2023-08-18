Kolora-Noorat mentor Nick Bourke says he is still on track to line-up in Sunday's Warrnambool and District league elimination final and will give himself every chance of pulling on the jumper.
The Power, who face Russells Creek in the clash at Davidson Oval in Warrnambool, have already made five changes to their senior side, with star midfield recruit Ben Moloney and spearhead Lucas Boyd among the inclusions.
But the highly-regarded Bourke, a crucial cog in defence and one of the leading players in the competition, trained on Thursday night and said he would leave it until the last minute to determine if his lingering shoulder injury had recovered in time.
"I'll see how I go and go from there, it's a funny one," he said. "I've sort of chopped and changed all week, we've got a couple we'll need to look at it.
"But if I'm not right to go I won't play, we've got a lot of kids who are ready for their opportunity as I said the other day.
"If I don't think I can get through the game and contribute I won't play, but I'm hopeful. It's kind of hard to know how it'll go until you're out there.
"It probably needs that time to heal but I don't quite have that luxury. If I play and my shoulder goes in the first five minutes I've dropped someone who played senior footy all year so those are the things to weigh up. I'll make that decision."
Bourke said regardless of the final team which takes to the field against the Creekers, they will be raring to go.
"We're looking forward to the challenge and whoever is out there (on Sunday) deserves their opportunity to play a senior final," he said.
