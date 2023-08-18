The Standardsport
Terang Mortlake's Jarryd hay to return after fracturing cheekbone

By Matt Hughes
Updated August 18 2023 - 1:40pm, first published 1:30pm
Terang Mortlake's Jarryd Hay returns on Saturday after fracturing his cheek in round 10. Picture by Anthony Brady
Terang Mortlake is almost certain to break an eight-year finals drought in a few weeks' time but the side isn't underestimating the importance of Saturday's penultimate-round clash with Koroit at Victoria Park.

