Terang Mortlake is almost certain to break an eight-year finals drought in a few weeks' time but the side isn't underestimating the importance of Saturday's penultimate-round clash with Koroit at Victoria Park.
The Bloods, who haven't played Hampden league finals since 2015, sit fifth after 16 rounds, eight points ahead of sixth-placed Camperdown and four points behind the second-placed Saints.
Strong percentage and a favourable draw mean they will likely play finals even if they fall to the Saints however if they do triumph, finals are officially cemented and a top-three finish is possible.
Bloods utility Jarryd Hay, who returns on Saturday after breaking his cheekbone in round 10, said his side would treat the game like a "mini final".
"Koroit, they're always hard to beat and at home they're definitely a tough side to play against, so if we win we can potentially move into the top-three after last round," he told The Standard.
"And they're looking to cement their spot in the top-three as well so it's going to be a tough slog."
Hay had surgery after a bump against the Magpies fractured his cheekbone in three places.
He said the injury had healed and he was thrilled to be back after watching from the sidelines.
"It's all feeling back to normal, so I've sort of been back into full-contact training for the last couple of weeks," he said.
"I'd had a pretty good run with injuries my whole career so I'm definitely not used to sitting on the sidelines watching, so it's frustrating at times. The boys have done well to keep us in a good position coming into finals."
Hay, a former captain of the Bloods, featured in the club's last finals series and is keen for the side to taste post-season action again.
"Obviously that's what you aim for as a player, is to be playing finals consistently. We've had a few down years but the club's heading in the right direction now," he said.
"There's a few young blokes on board that have really improved out of sight so that definitely helps."
Aiding the Bloods in their premiership quest is a relatively clean bill of health after they were plagued by injuries and unavailability earlier in the year.
The side is almost at full strength, with star midfielder-forward Lewy Taylor (groin) the only high-profile Blood missing.
"It's been a good feeling the last couple of weeks, getting a few players back and nearing full strength," Hay said.
"We're just waiting on Lewy and once he's right to go we'll be back to full strength."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.