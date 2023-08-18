The Standard
Stephen McDowell to leave Warrnambool's Callaghan Motors after 38 years for new SES role

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated August 18 2023 - 2:16pm, first published 11:08am
Stephen McDowell is leaving Callaghan Motors after 38 years to pursue his dream job with the SES. Picture by Anthony Brady
A mechanic of nearly four decades will take off his gloves and throw on high-vis when he takes on a leadership role in emergency response next month.

