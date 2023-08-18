A mechanic of nearly four decades will take off his gloves and throw on high-vis when he takes on a leadership role in emergency response next month.
Stephen McDowell will leave Warrnambool's Callaghan Motors on September 1 after a 38-year stint when he transitions to operations manager with the SES on September 11.
Mr McDowell - who has volunteered with the SES for 30 years and the CFA for 40 - said he was thrilled with the new direction, but would miss the people he'd worked with for decades.
"I started my career here as an apprentice and I've been here all my working life," he said.
"I'll miss the people the most, but I'm taking a different career path from here and it's time to try something different.
"I look forward to a bit of a different challenge and direction in life."
Mr McDowell thanked his workplace for its flexibility in accommodating his commitments. He said he would soon be responsible for 13 SES units across the south-west, but would continue turning out with his Port Fairy unit after paid hours.
Callaghan Motors owner Steven Callaghan said Mr McDowell had a "pretty remarkable tenure" at the Warrnambool dealership.
"Thirty-eight years is a great feat from a very loyal, understated but very capable person," he said.
"Steve is graduating to his dream job with the SES and we wish him all the best for his next venture."
Service manager Scott O'Keefe - who worked with Mr McDowell for seven years, said he'd miss the familiar face.
"He's been a part of the furniture here forever, we're really going to miss him," Mr O'Keefe said.
"He's reliable, you can always count on him."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
