The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Great Ocean Road Regional Tourism conference runs in Warrnambool

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated August 18 2023 - 4:48pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool born-and-raised Mick Slockwitch standing next to Pepper the robot who will accompany him for a presentation at a tourism conference in the city in September. Picture supplied
Warrnambool born-and-raised Mick Slockwitch standing next to Pepper the robot who will accompany him for a presentation at a tourism conference in the city in September. Picture supplied

Robots are filling staff shortages in the hospitality industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.