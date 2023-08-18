A controversial electric vehicle charger in Hamilton could remain in its original location, next to a veterans' monument, despite it drawing the ire of the service community.
Southern Grampians Shire has been working with EVIE Networks to explore "suitable locations", one of which includes keeping it at its current location at Beersheba Memorial Park.
The EV car charger was installed in May, metres away from a veterans' monument in Beersheba Memorial Park, which club president Danny Bland said at the time was disrespectful to their memory.
In July, Mr Bland said public outcry around its location had forced Southern Grampians Shire councillors to rethink its position but it should never have got to this point, criticising council for its lack of consultation with the RSL prior to its installation.
Southern Grampians Shire councillor Albert Calvano moved a motion at the June 21 council meeting that the charger "be removed from its present location in the vicinity of the Sam Fitzpatrick Gardens and be relocated to a more suitable position after community consultation".
This week, Southern Grampians Shire chief executive officer Tony Doyle said EVIE Networks had assessed the Hamilton CBD for alternative sites with EVIE Networks and council deeming three locations as "suitable".
The three options include keeping the charger at its current site, relocating it to Hamilton Place behind the visitor information centre or in Thompson Street opposite the Shell service station.
The decision is now in the community's hands with residents asked to vote for their preferred location.
"There are several things to consider when choosing a charging location and a number of potentially great locations in the CBD had to be dismissed due to road safety concerns, private land ownership, power issues or accessibility," Mr Doyle said.
"We now have three potential locations to put forward and we ask that the community consider these options and vote for what they believe to be the most appropriate location for the EV charging station.
"The Hamilton Place location, behind the visitor information centre, provides safe access for drivers while charging. It is close to the Hamilton CBD, has no drainage issues and is council-owned land.
"Thompson Street, opposite Shell, is also close to the CBD, has large bays and presents an opportunity to re-line mark to manage safety requirements, but it is a high-traffic area on a main arterial road.
"It is up to the community to guide council on the preferred option, and we ask as many people as possible to please take two minutes to complete the survey."
Southern Grampians Shire was allocated two EVIE Networks electric vehicle charging stations as part of the state government's Destination Charging Across Victoria program, one in Dunkeld and one in Hamilton.
To vote go to the council website and click on the 'have your say' page. The survey closes August 30.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.