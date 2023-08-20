UPDATE, August 21, 9.40am: Police have deemed a house fire in Bolwarra on August 18 as not suspicious.
Fire investigators attended the Pumpa Street address late on Friday.
A police spokesman on Monday said it was believed the fire was started by an electrical fault.
The blaze completely destroyed the house but luckily all four occupants escaped unharmed.
EARLIER: A Bolwarra family of four have escaped a suspicious house fire unharmed after being woken by a neighbour early on Friday.
Police and emergency services responded to reports of a house fire in Pumpa Street, Bolwarra, on Friday, 18 August.
Detective Sergeant Jason von Tunk, of the Portland Police crime investigation unit, said the neighbour, who happened to be a firefighter woke the family.
"It is understood there were two adults and two children who managed to escape unharmed," he said.
"If not for the alert neighbour who woke them up, it could have ended in tragedy."
The fire caused significant damage to the premises when it caught alight about 4.45am.
It is understood a pet bird and goldfish perished in the fire but the family's rabbit survived.
Police say the fire is being treated as suspicious and the investigation is ongoing.
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the fire at 4am.
"One person was assessed at the scene but did not require emergency treatment or transport," the AV spokeswoman said.
A Warrnambool police spokesman said detectives attended the scene to establish the cause of the blaze.
"The occupants of the property are assisting us," he said.
Fire Rescue Victoria's fire investigation and analysis was also expected to attend on Friday.
The spokesman praised CFA and FRV for suppressing the fire.
A CFA spokesman said units from Heywood, Portland, Cashmore, Gorae West, Heathmere and Narrawong responded to reports of a structure fire.
"Firefighters arrived on the scene to see about a 15 by 20 metre house on fire," he said.
"The incident was declared under control at 5.20am. The house has been fully destroyed and suffered some structural collapse as well.
"Crews remain on the scene and will stay around for a while to ensure it's safe."
Anyone who witnessed the incident, has CCTV/dashcam or any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
