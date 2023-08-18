Editorial: Belt up to help curb the road toll

The switch from the Queen's Birthday to King's Birthday long weekend won't be remembered for royalty reasons. Sadly, the death of 10 people in a horrific bush crash in the Hunter Valley in June will long be etched in our memories.
The incident, one of the worst in Australia's bus history, has reverberated far and wide, including in the south-west.
Nullawarre mum Susan Blake, whose daughter Emily was seriously injured in a bus crash in 2009, has been on a mission ever since.
She campaigned for buses in the region to be retrofitted with seat belts. Fourteen years on, the program has almost been completed. The wheels of change never turn fast enough.
But after the Hunter Valley tragedy, Mrs Blake approached politicians with another campaign. What's the point of having seat belts in buses if passengers aren't wearing them?
Only South West Coast MP Roma Britnell listened to Mrs Blake's idea that buses should be fitted with an alarm, like those in cars, that sound when a passenger's seat belt is not clicked in.
Ms Britnell raised Mrs Blake's suggestion in state parliament this week.
"I just want to get awareness out there, and keep talking about it until changes are made," Mrs Blake said.
"I can't believe families can put their children on buses and not have them protected."
Mrs Blake's idea is a good one. Yes, there would be a cost to retrofit buses but lives are priceless. Surely new buses could be fitted with such devices.
It is community-driven ideas like this that will help keep us safer while travelling. Seat belts save lives, we know that, and that's why they are mandatory in cars.
The south-west is heading towards its deadliest year on the roads in a decade.
It is alarming to say the least.
So far in 2023, 12 lives have been lost on the region's roads and there was almost more this week when a man, speeding under the influence of alcohol and drugs, went through a red light in road works on the Princes Highway at Yambuk and hit another vehicle. It's a miracle no one was killed. That came just days after four teenagers were hospitalised following a crash at Cobrico.
Warrnambool highway patrol unit commander Sergeant Lisa McRae said too many drivers were still committing the "fatal five" offences which were to blame for most road deaths - speeding, seatbelt non-compliance, alcohol/drugs, fatigue and distraction.
Surely with all the education, the graphic, shock Transport Accident Commission campaigns and tragic stories, the message would be getting through. To the vast majority it is but there are still some who play Russian roulette.
Road safety is everyone's concern.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.