Emerging Cobden big man Flynn Penry will return to the Greater Western Victoria Rebels line-up for its crunch Coates Talent League clash against Bendigo Pioneers at the QEO on Sunday.
The talented 17-year-old Geelong Grammar student will play his fifth game for the third-placed Rebels in the clash as one of three inclusions, with Redan's Floyd Burmeister to debut and Sam Lalor also returning.
Penry is coming off a promising showing for Vic Country's under 17 team in a trial match against Queensland on Sunday.
The Rebels are high on confidence after securing a 37-point win against Northern Knights in their last clash on August 5 and have also named fellow Hampden league products Wil Rantall, George Stevens and Luamon Lual from South Warrnambool, as well as Cobden livewire Rhys Unwin and Koroit duo Connor Byrne and Mitch Lloyd for the match.
Warrnambool's Amon Radley has been named emergency for Sunday's match.
Rebels talent operations lead Brooke Brown said the in-form side would need to be at their best against a dangerous opponent.
"They may not have been getting the wins over the past couple of weeks, but we feel they are always a danger side," she said.
"They have some really classy players across all areas of the ground, they play a really good brand of team-first football - once again we will need to be at our best.
"With only two games before wildcard and finals, we really need to keep with our consistency, continue with our team values and play the basics well."
