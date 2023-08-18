The Standard
William Verhoef and Freya Miller to race at junior road nationals

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated August 18 2023 - 10:57am, first published 10:30am
Port Fairy cyclist William Verhoef will contest the junior road national championships, along with Warrnambool's Freya Miller. Picture by Anthony Brady
Two South West cyclists are eyeing success at the upcoming junior road national championships after earning selection in the Victorian team.

