Two South West cyclists are eyeing success at the upcoming junior road national championships after earning selection in the Victorian team.
Port Fairy's William Verhoef, 14, and Warrnambool's Freya Miller, 12, will travel to Shepparton in September to contest the event after they were rewarded for strong form in the Victorian Junior Road Series and the Victorian junior road championships.
Verhoef (under 15 men) finished third in the road race at the state titles in Glenrowan at the weekend while Miller (under 15 women) finished runner-up in the time trial and road race.
The Port Fairy Cycling Club member is hoping to reach the podium in Shepparton but knows it will challenging.
"It'll be tough, hoping to do alright there. I want to get top-three in the road race but not sure if that'll happen or not," Verhoef told The Standard.
Miller, who lives in Mount Gambier but is in the process of moving to Warrnambool, is hoping for a similar result.
"Hopefully podium in the time trial, that would be good," she said.
The pair both train at least five days a week and are members of the South West Academy of Sport's cycling program under head coach Kerry King.
They were full of praise for King, who owns Royal Bikes with husband Shaun.
Verhoef highlighted climbing hills as a strength but said he needed to work on time trials and sprinting.
Miller was similar, identifying long distances and hills as strong points, with sprints an area she needed to improve on.
