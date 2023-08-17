The Standardsport
HFNL round 17 teams: Daniel Weymouth and Luke Cody return for Warrnambool

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated August 17 2023 - 8:25pm, first published 8:00pm
Blues ruckman Daniel Weymouth returns on Saturday after missing nine games with a broken arm. Picture by Sean McKenna
Warrnambool will welcome back a sorely missed duo on Saturday as it looks to spring an upset against North Warrnambool Eagles in round 17 of the Hampden league.

