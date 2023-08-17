Warrnambool will welcome back a sorely missed duo on Saturday as it looks to spring an upset against North Warrnambool Eagles in round 17 of the Hampden league.
Ruckman Daniel Weymouth (broken arm) and midfielder-forward Luke Cody (overseas) both return for the eighth-placed Blues after extended stints out of the line-up.
Weymouth has been sidelined since breaking his arm at training after round seven while Cody, who was injured before heading overseas, hasn't played since round eight.
Cody was in blistering form across the first eight rounds, kicking 17 goals.
Jordan Foott and Ethan Boyd have both been omitted.
Eagles coach Adam Dowie expected his team would be unchanged for the first time this season after defeating the Roosters last week.
A star midfielder will return for Cobden's penultimate round clash with South Warrnambool on Saturday as it aims to climb into the top-three of the Hampden league ladder.
Patty Smith (concussion) comes back for the fourth-placed Bombers after missing last week's 26-point win against Port Fairy.
Bombers co-coach Dan Casey was thrilled to have Smith back.
"He's probably (been) our best player this year and probably would be high up in the Maskell I'd imagine," he said.
"You can't hold him back either. It would be nice probably to give him a bit more rest but he just loves playing footy for Cobden. It'll be good to have him back in."
Ryleigh McVilly (concussion) will come out of the side while Casey confirmed Taj Anderson (dislocated finger) would likely miss out too.
He said Mitch Reed was a good chance of being elevated from the reserves.
The Roosters have made a host of changes for the contest, that sees the competition's highest scoring sides go head-to-head.
Coach Mat Battistello confirmed Jack Dye, Josh Folkes, Liam Mullen, Sam Thompson and Bailey Osborne would be inclusions for the ladder-leaders.
Dan Nicholson (rested), Harry Lee (rested), Flynn Wilkinson (under 18s), Jonah Maher (rested) and Luamon Lual (Greater Western Victoria Rebels) won't play.
For their top-five clash with Terang Mortlake, Koroit will also lose forward duo Connor Byrne and Mitch Lloyd to Rebels commitments.
Bloods coach Ben Kenna said Xavier Vickers and Jarryd Hay would come back into his side, with Ryan Tanner and Harvey Roberts coming out.
Camperdown coach Neville Swayn confirmed Shane Morgan (unavailable) would miss the Magpies' game against Hamilton Kangaroos, with co-captain Charlie Lucas to return after missing rounds 15 and 16 with a shoulder injury.
**All teams are as supplied by clubs
Warrnambool Blues Seniors v North Warrnambool Eagles Seniors
Warrnambool Blues Seniors
B: N.Hooker, O.Opperman
HB: S.Niklaus, S.Cowling, F.Radley
C: M.Bidmade, W.Lord, R.Warfe
HF: L.Bidmade, R.Mast
F: J.Chittick, J.Bell, A.Sztynda
R: J.Turland, R.Jansen van beek, D.Graham
Int: C.Moncrieff, D.Mccorkell, J.Turland, M.Sell, D.Weymouth, L.Cody
Emg: S.Lampton
North Warrnambool Eagles Seniors
B: B.Mugavin, R.Scoble, L.Kenna
HB: J.Johnstone, J.Lewis, B.Jenkinson
C: D.Bermingham, J.Grundy, C.Grundy
HF: L.Wines, F.Jones, T.Batten
F: C.McKinnon, D.Parish, A.Noske
R: J.Bermingham, A.Wines, J.BERMINGHAM
Int: T.Keast, M.Wines, F.Timms, J.O'Brien
South Warrnambool Roosters Seniors v Cobden BOMBERS Seniors
South Warrnambool Roosters Seniors
B: P.Anderson, I.Thomas, S.Thompson
HB: X.Farley, L.Mullen, J.Mugavin
C: J.Henderson, D.Nicholson, B.Beks
HF: N.Thompson, J.Dye, J.Folkes
F: W.White, S.Beks, R.Henderson
R: L.Youl, M.McCluggage, R.Thomas
Int: B.Osborne, C.Gallichan, O.Bridgewater, J.Saunders
Cobden BOMBERS Seniors
B: Z.Green, N.Mounsey, S.Thow
HB: J.Fowler, C.Koroneos, H.Herschell
C: J.Hickey, M.Reed, B.Mahoney
HF: B.Berry, J.Hammond, T.Spokes
F: M.Koroneos, J.Williamson, P.Smith
R: M.Clarke, D.Watson, P.Pekin
Int: G.Rooke, L.Darcy, A.Rosolin, T.Roberts
Emg: R.Mcvilly
Koroit Saints Seniors v Terang Mortlake Bloods Seniors
Koroit Saints Seniors
B: F.Robb, W.Petersen, K.Moloney
HB: D.Mooney, J.Block, T.Baulch
C: J.Lloyd, L.Hoy, M.Petersen
HF: M.Bradley, C.Nagorcka, P.O'Sullivan
F: W.Couch, D.McCutcheon, J.Neave
R: J.McCosh, C.O'Donnell, T.Martin
Int: J.Mcinerney, T.Mckenry, N.Rentsch, J.Whitehead
Terang Mortlake Bloods Seniors
B: A.Moloney, H.Porter, G.Bourke
HB: S.Mclean, J.Arundell, S.Crawley
C: L.Wareham, I.Kenna, R.Buck
HF: D.Jones, K.Johnstone, M.Baxter
F: W.Kain, B.Reid
R: R.Hutchins, M.Arundell
Int: D.Hobbs, S.Carlin, L.McConnell, W.Rosas, J.Hay, X.Vickers
Port Fairy Seagulls Seniors v Portland Tigers Seniors
Port Fairy Seagulls Seniors
B: I.Martin, A.Mcmeel, M.Staude
HB: M.Sully, J.hopper, C.Harwood
C: K.Mercovich, S.Lucardie, M.Ryan
HF: D.Gunning, O.Pollock, S.Lee
F: K.Smith, J.Forrest, J.Rowan
R: L.Gunning, T.Macilwain, W.Goudie
Int: S.Robinson, O.Myers, Z.McKenna, J.Bartlett
Portland Tigers Seniors
B: H.Kerr, J.Wilson, K.Edwards
HB: P.Procter, C.Peters, D.Bell
C: K.Richardson, D.Falcone, D.Denboer
HF: S.Hampshire, M.Curtis, J.Dunlop
F: T.Sharp, M.England, W.Hunter
R: J.Edwards, B.Malcolm, T.Jennings
Int: K.Johnson, L.Goldby, L.leonard, B.Schwarz
Hamilton Kangaroos Seniors v Camperdown Seniors
Hamilton Kangaroos Seniors
B: W.Povey, J.Jennings, T.Morris
HB: B.Hicks, L.Barnes, H.Douglas
C: R.Sigley, E.Knight, J.Whyte
HF: L.Urquhart, H.Waldron, J.Hickey
F: D.Russell, H.Cook, Z.Burgess
R: C.Pither, B.Thomas, C.Whyte
Int: J.hawker, N.Herrmann, H.McGinley
Camperdown Seniors
B: A.Gordon, A.McBean, B.Richardson
HB: B.Stephens, C.Spence, R.Arnold
C: J.Lafferty, H.Sumner, J.Dundon
HF: L.Kavenagh, B.Draffin, D.Absalom
F: S.Gordon, H.Sinnott, J.Place
R: W.Cheeseman, W.Rowbottom, T.Kent
Int: E.Lucas, M.Sinnott, N.Jones, C Lucas
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
