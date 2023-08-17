Warrnambool City Council has added a new kindergarten session in 2024 to cater for increased demand, with free kinder and a lack of childcare places driving the spike.
Parents who applied for their child to attend council-run kindergarten programs in 2024 began receiving first-round offers this week, with the process to continue until the end of August.
A Warrnambool council spokesman said it had received a higher than expected number of kindergarten enrolment registrations for 2024 in both its three-year-old and four-year-old programs.
The Warrnambool East Kindergarten Bunjil Group is the only "newly-opened" session that has been added to the council's existing offering.
"Council has received a higher number of enrolments than anticipated and has introduced another group," the spokesman said. "This is similar to other years when there has been increased demand for services.
"To give families the best possible chance of receiving higher preferences we have introduced a new first-round allocation process that will roll out over several weeks instead of as a single block of offers.
"All families within our first-round offers will receive an offer over the coming weeks."
The spokesman said there was a higher demand for places in 2024, compared to 2023, which "may be due to the free kindergarten initiative, more families being aware of their options or a shortage of childcare places".
The spokesman said council sent out a proposed timetable at the beginning of every kindergarten registration period based on predicted numbers.
"Council reviews the number of registrations at the end of the registration closure period and determines if there are any needs for change based on registration numbers," he said.
Families who lodged their Warrnambool kindergarten applications in June were asked to number their chosen centre's location and session times in order of preference from 1 to 15.
The council came under fire last year when a number of parents received spots at their least preferred kindergartens, due to the location or session days or times not suiting them or their work schedules.
Some of the families accepted into the newly-added Bunjil kindergarten group for 2024 received a letter of offer on Wednesday, August 16, as did some other parents who'd applied to centres across the municipality.
Parents who received offers this week were given until Friday, August 18, just over 48 hours, to accept the offer or it would "expire".
Families who received a letter of offer in the new Bunjil group for 2024 now have the choice to accept it, accept the offer and go on a transfer list for an alternate kindergarten group or cancel their application.
Families offered a place at other kindergartens were given the option to accept it or cancel the application. Some, who received a spot at a lower-preference kindergarten, were also given the option to go on a transfer list for an alternate group.
The spokesman said council had families who would be considered in second-round offers as their registrations were received after the closing date.
The state government's free kinder initiative came into effect in 2023 and aimed to save families money and support women to return to the workforce.
"This means from 2023, any family with a three or four-year-old will pay nothing for kinder - a saving of up to $2500 per child every year," the government said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.