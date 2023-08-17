Moyne Shire Council is calling out for local residents to fill more than half a dozen vacancies at its wind farm community engagement committees (CECs) after several members resigned.
The council has advertised three vacancies at the Ryan Corner Wind Farm CEC, three at the Dundonnell Wind Farm CEC and one at the Mortlake South Wind Farm CEC.
The committees are supposed to have six members from the local community at any one time, meaning the Ryan Corner and Dundonnell committees have half the recommended community representation.
Cr Jim Doukas said while it wasn't ideal for to have so many vacancies it was normal to have a level of attrition among the community representatives.
"I've found that as time goes by on a CEC some of the community people get disillusioned with the whole process," Cr Doukas said.
"They will come to the meetings and ask questions about the project and it takes a long time to get answers, and I'm not just talking about the proponents, it takes a long time to get answers out of council too.
"So I think there can be a bit of frustration there."
The council voted through a new code of conduct for community CEC members in March, which sparked concerns from wind farm critics that there was a "sinister plot" by the council to gag local representatives and avoid transparency within the committees.
Signing the code of conduct has not been mandatory for community members already on a CEC, although they have been encouraged to sign the document. The minutes from the most recent Ryan Corner committee meeting showed neither of the community representatives would agree to sign the code of conduct because they "did not feel comfortable" doing so.
For any new members it will be a condition of joining the committee to sign the code of conduct. In 2024 all committee memberships will be spilled, meaning existing members will have to reapply for their positions and sign the code.
Cr Doukas said there was nothing restrictive or sinister in the code of conduct that would hinder the independence of a community member who signed it, but he said he was still sceptical about making it compulsory.
"Maybe after the council elections next year the new council will scrap that rule," he said.
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.