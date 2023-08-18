The Standardsport
Home/Sport/HFNL

Essendon coach Natalie Wood eager to see AFLW fixtures expand

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated August 18 2023 - 10:54am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Essendon coach Natalie Wood, pictured coaching in home-town Warrnambool in 2022, would love to see the AFLW season include more home-and-away games. Picture by Sean McKenna
Essendon coach Natalie Wood, pictured coaching in home-town Warrnambool in 2022, would love to see the AFLW season include more home-and-away games. Picture by Sean McKenna

AN AFLW coach believes the league has found its ideal time-slot but is eager to see the season expand to ensure teams face "a bigger cross-section of the competition".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.