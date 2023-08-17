Panmure will be bolstered by the return of four of its biggest stars for Saturday's crunch qualifying final against reigning premiers Nirranda in what looms as a mouth-watering contest.
Playing coach Chris Bant, skipper Jacob Moloney, and on-ballers Tyler Murnane and Brady Purcell are all locked in to return for the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs opted against risking the important players for the final round match against Timboon Demons but have benefited from the week off as they prepare for Nick Couch's in-form Blues.
Jeremy Bidmade, Luke Gavin, Josh Parsons and Tom Sinnott have been omitted from the side.
"It's definitely the hardest thing about being a coach, having the conversations with those blokes who come out," Bant told The Standard.
"But 25 doesn't go into 22 and that's just footy, it sucks but it is what it is. That's why you put the work in but we're at full strength, so we can't ask for much more than that. We're all ready to go and should be firing."
Nirranda is likely to make two changes to its side for the clash against the Bulldogs, confirmed coach Nick Couch, with premiership guns Bronte McCann and Dylan Lees to return.
Nick Couch said important forward Isaac Stephens was unlikely to be risked with the double-chance but trained Thursday night, giving him a 25 per cent chance of playing.
Russells Creek is another side who will bring back a swarm of key players who missed last weekend's drubbing against Merrivale.
The Creekers welcome back both Lachlan and Jordan Edwards from illness, while skipper Taylem Wason and co-coach Dylan Herbertson are back into the team for the elimination final at Davidson Oval against Kolora-Noorat on Sunday.
"We had a few out last week but it's not what we planned on happening but that's footy," Herbertson said.
"But it's massive getting Taylem back, he's our skipper and Jordan as well, that's a lot of experience and run and carry in our backline.
"From there Lachie is another tall whether back or forward, it's a good luxury to have at either end."
Herbertson said they were still weighing up some selection calls and it may change up until game day.
Kolora-Noorat is expected to make some crucial last minute selection calls leading into the Sunday game with an extra day of recovery as it weighs up who comes out of the senior team.
Power mentor Nick Bourke trained Thursday night and confirmed he was still undecided whether he would return but said he "wouldn't come back if he wasn't confident he could get through the game" as he makes his way back from a shoulder injury.
Bourke did however confirm five gun players in Sam Kenna, Lucas Boyd, Ed Lee, Jarrod Evans and Ben Moloney would all return to the senior team which fell to Allansford in the final round.
**All teams are as supplied by clubs
Nirranda Seniors v Panmure Seniors
Nirranda
B: J.Payne, C.Wagstaff, L.Weel
HB: B.McCann, B.Harkness, R.Nutting
C: J.Willsher, J.Stacey, D.Willsher
HF: J.Couch, L.Irving, D.Lees
F: J.Lee, M.Lloyd, J.Primmer
R: H.Giblin, D.Craven, J.Paulin
Int: J.Irving, J.Walsh, I.Stephens
Panmure
B: T.Gardiner, T.Wright, J.Norton
HB: H.Turnham, N.Keane, M.Colbert
C: L.Kew, W.Fleming, B.Purcell
HF: Z.Reeves, H.Searle, S.Mahony
F: R.Rattley, C.Bant, B.Gedye
R: J.Moloney, T.Murnane, L.McLeod
Int: D.Meade, D.Bourke, Z.Ledin, D.Moloney
Kolora-Noorat Seniors v Russells Creek Seniors
Kolora-Noorat
B: L.Tebble, O.Curran, R.O'Connor
HB: J.Evans, T.McKenzie, N.Marshall
C: J.Moloney, J.Dillon
HF: C.Kavanagh, S.Uwland, D.Barbary
F: S.O'Connor, E.Lee, P.Baker
R: J.Wallace, B.Moloney, F.Beasley
Int: D.Vick, L.Boyd, N.Castersen, S.Kenna
Russells Creek
B: D.Finlayson, L.MacKley, Z.Welsford
HB: J.Edwards, T.Wason, D.Burns
C: S.Alberts, P.Chatfield, P.Brady
HF: T.Smith, C.Templeton, S.Brady
F: D.Herbertson, J.Chatfield, L.Edwards
R: L.McLeod, D.Morris, T.Lovett
Int: T.Boyle, J.Chatfield, B.Hewett, M.Noonan
