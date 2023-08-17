More than 300 women have swapped their gumboots for heels to join the region's largest celebration of women on farms.
It was a rare break for some of the 330 farmers who attended the annual South West Dairy Ladies' Luncheon at the Brother Fox Cafe in Warrnambool on August 17.
Part-organiser Liza Fahey said the nearly two-decades-old event was an important opportunity to recognise trailblazers within the industry.
"Women are out there in the industry, in the past we just hadn't put it out there just how good we were," she said.
"There's certainly a lot more women being recognised for what they do now.
"When I was 15, I was a harvest contractor for my father and I remember driving into a fella's farm with the tractor and being asked where my dad was.
"I don't think he was real comfortable with a female doing his harvest - that was about 25 years ago - but the next year I came back and they made me a roast lunch and said my bales were great.
"I think it's a case of us as women having the confidence to push through and past some of the negativity as well.
"I've helped build rotary dairies and sheds, I'm a mechanic for a race team and am quite often asked why I'm doing it, but the attitude has improved so much over time."
She said the event this year - which took nine months to organise - was above all a chance to relax.
"As a dairy farmer I milk morning and night in between this sort of work, so this provides some time off the farm for a couple of hours to chill and relax," Ms Fahey said.
"It's also an opportunity to check on each other and make sure everyone's okay."
Providing the entertainment was radio announcer and television personality Myf Warhurst, who grew up in Portland.
"I feel really connected to this area so whenever I get an invite to come back and talk it's really nice to reconnect with everyone again," she said.
"Farming women are a real amazing type of person and they work so hard, if I can provide them with some entertainment then that makes me really happy."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.