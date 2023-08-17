The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Eddy Boyle performs at Hotel Warrnambool, August 20, from 3pm

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated August 17 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool singer-songwriter Eddy Boyle holds a harmonica in front of him to promote his performance at Hotel Warrnambool on Sunday, August 19. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Warrnambool singer-songwriter Eddy Boyle holds a harmonica in front of him to promote his performance at Hotel Warrnambool on Sunday, August 19. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Warrnambool musician Eddy Boyle is using his own experience of living with disabilities to help others make venues and events more accessible to everyone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.