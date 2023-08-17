The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Former Warrnambool man pleads guilty to offences relating to drugs, weapons, breaches

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated August 21 2023 - 4:36pm, first published August 17 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man who turned to drugs after crash will soon learn fate
Man who turned to drugs after crash will soon learn fate

A former Warrnambool man who fell into a drug-fuelled spiral lived "unremarkably well" until a car accident left him in a coma, his lawyer says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.