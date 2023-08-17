Man who turned to drugs after crash will soon learn fate

A former Warrnambool man who fell into a drug-fuelled spiral lived "unremarkably well" until a car accident left him in a coma, his lawyer says.
Leigh Coomber pleaded guilty to 16 charges in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday, August 17.
Those offences included breaching an intervention order, dealing with property suspected of being the proceeds of crime, possessing cannabis, cocaine, methamphetamine and a prohibited weapon, trafficking cannabis and GHB, failing to answer bail and going equipped to steal.
Police prosecutor Senior Constable Greg Kew told the court Coomber - who's spent 39 days in pre-sentence detention - breached an intervention order in 2020 and 2021 by sending messages to a victim on Facebook.
The court was told he was also detained by police after being stopped near a CFMEU protest in Melbourne in September 2022. He was searched and three strips of Suboxone and a small amount of cannabis was found.
Then in February this year, police went to nightclub on a wharf at Docklands. The court was told Coomber was found hanging onto the side of a boat and after police pulled him aboard, he appeared drug-affected, complaining of back and kidney pain from a fall.
A search of Coomber produced seven zip-lock bags containing 239 grams of cannabis, a zip-log bag containing 1.1 grams of cocaine and a sealed bag containing an unknown synthetic drug weighing 15.28 grams.
Police also found a small plastic container with a large crystalised rock and smaller shards of methamphetamine weighing 31.6 grams inside, a small set of scales, a taser, $439.15 and various house-breaking implements.
The man was again searched in May when police spotted him at the Warrnambool Bowls Club. That search produced .96 grams of methamphetamine, 125 grams of cannabis, 500 ml of GHB and $1383.
The court was told a search of a Warrnambool house Coomber was at in July located 115 grams of cannabis, a mobile phone, a tick list and a handbook of collectable coins that may have been stolen. Coomber was on bail at the time and was arrested.
A lawyer for Coomber told Magistrate Ann McGarvie the man had led a promising life until a "catastrophic" incident left him in pain.
"He had an unremarkable childhood in the sense that things were happy... there was no neglect, no violence, no issues in the family home," the lawyer said.
"One day while driving from Hamilton to Warrnambool, he was involved in a major head-on car accident where he suffered significant and catastrophic injuries.
"He was in a medically induced coma for five weeks, spent a significant amount of time in hospital and undertook significant rehabilitation. When he was finally released from hospital he was prescribed with a raft of medications including Oxycodone for pain which didn't really sit well with him.
"He ceased using that medication and what he ultimately filled the gap with was marijuana. It has been with him ever since.
"Regardless of one's view on marijuana for pain relief, the fact of the matter is it has ramifications and it's illegal. It causes issues, tension within the family, causes people to feel particular ways, and unfortunately it's a gateway drug to others."
Coomber will remain in custody while he's assessed for a community corrections order and will re-appear at the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on August 25 for sentencing.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
