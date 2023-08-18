The Standard
4 Southern Ocean Boulevard, Warrnambool

By House of the Week
August 19 2023 - 8:30am
Coastal living with convenient lifestyle
4 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 4 Southern Ocean Boulevard, Warrnambool
  • AUCTION: 11.15am Saturday, September 9
  • PRICE GUIDE: $800,000 - $850,000
  • LAND SIZE: 1000 square metres
  • AGENCY: Harris + Wood
  • CONTACT: Josh Bermingham 0439 219 216
  • INSPECT: 10.30am August 19

"You will be captivated by this low-maintenance coastal inspired home in a family-oriented community," said agent Josh Bermingham.

