Coastal living with convenient lifestyle

"You will be captivated by this low-maintenance coastal inspired home in a family-oriented community," said agent Josh Bermingham.
Referring specifically to the location, he said "there's ease of access to Logans Beach, parks and reserves, walking tracks, and nearby, the Hopkins River and beaches."
Josh says that some of the best features of the home itself include details such as "the generous open plan kitchen, dining and living space is filled with natural light."
There's also a covered outdoor entertaining area just outside this so "entertaining family and friends is a breeze".
Speaking of entertaining, "you will love the kitchen with its walk-in pantry and 900mm cooktop."
Another great detail in the floorplan is a games room within sight of the kitchen. This "second living room makes a great playroom for the children, or just enjoy movie nights with the family," Josh suggested.
Bedrooms two through to four each include a built-in robe, while the main enjoys an ensuite with a walk-in robe (the walk-in robe is discretely placed at the far end of the ensuite; it will make sense when you see it).
You can even catch a glimpse of the water from the main bedroom.
Meanwhile, and for everyone else's convenience, the family bathroom is centralised in relation to the remaining bedrooms and so is the separate toilet.
In terms of construction, "high ceilings feature throughout," Josh noted.
As for what you might do with the decor, "the home has been created with a neutral palate in mind for the lucky purchaser to invent their own style."
For comfort throughout the year "you will enjoy peace of mind with ducted heating to keep a constant climate through the cooler months, and a split system for the warmer days," Josh explained.
When it comes to your vehicles, both commuter and recreational, "there's space for two cars to park in the double lock-up garage, two further parks externally, and a double gate at the side of the house for parking of the trailer and toys," he said.
"If you are looking for a quality investment or a perfect family home with a coastal lifestyle, this is the one for you," Josh concluded.
