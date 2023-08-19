Belt up to help curb road toll

Dear valued subscriber,
The switch from the Queen's Birthday to King's Birthday long weekend won't be remembered for royalty reasons. Sadly, the death of 10 people in a horrific bush crash in the Hunter Valley in June will long be etched in our memories.
The incident, one of the worst in Australia's bus history, has reverberated far and wide, including in the south-west.
Nullawarre mum Susan Blake, whose daughter Emily was seriously injured in a bus crash in 2009, has been on a mission ever since.
She campaigned for buses in the region to be retrofitted with seat belts. Fourteen years on, the program has almost been completed. The wheels of change never turn fast enough.
But after the Hunter Valley tragedy, Mrs Blake approached politicians with another campaign. What's the point of having seat belts in buses if passengers aren't wearing them?
Only South West Coast MP Roma Britnell listened to Mrs Blake's idea that buses should be fitted with an alarm, like those in cars, that sound when a passenger's seat belt is not clicked in.
Ms Britnell raised Mrs Blake's suggestion in state parliament this week.
"I just want to get awareness out there, and keep talking about it until changes are made," Mrs Blake said.
"I can't believe families can put their children on buses and not have them protected."
Mrs Blake's idea is a good one. Yes, there would be a cost to retrofit buses but lives are priceless. Surely new buses could be fitted with such devices.
It is community-driven ideas like this that will help keep us safer while travelling. Seat belts save lives, we know that, and that's why they are mandatory in cars.
The south-west is heading towards its deadliest year on the roads in a decade.
It is alarming to say the least.
So far in 2023, 12 lives have been lost on the region's roads and there was almost more this week when a man, speeding under the influence of alcohol and drugs, went through a red light in road works on the Princes Highway at Yambuk and hit another vehicle. It's a miracle no one was killed. That came just days after four teenagers were hospitalised following a crash at Cobrico.
Warrnambool highway patrol unit commander Sergeant Lisa McRae said too many drivers were still committing the "fatal five" offences which were to blame for most road deaths - speeding, seatbelt non-compliance, alcohol/drugs, fatigue and distraction.
Surely with all the education, the graphic, shock Transport Accident Commission campaigns and tragic stories, the message would be getting through. To the vast majority it is but there are still some who play Russian roulette.
Road safety is everyone's concern.
In other news this week, journalist Ben Silvester shone a light on the State Emergency Service amid allegations it is dysfunctional, underfunded and losing volunteers. SES volunteers do an incredible job and the south-west is lucky to have the passionate members we do. But the service's administration needs to do more to support volunteers and let them do what they do best - help people in times of need.
Warrnambool needs a large hotel to fill gaps in the city's accommodation market, a new report from the city council has found. Just where such a facility could be built is yet to be determined.
Rising living costs are really biting now with Food Share reporting a major jump in the demand for food as schools increase the number of breakfast and lunch clubs.
Great to see Warrnambool's Flagstaff Hill Maritime Museum come to life with the new 'fire night' on Saturday.
Australia's top renewable energy organisation this week said the state Planning Minister's recent Willatook Wind Farm assessment could destroy Victoria's net zero transition. Interesting that gas company Cooper Energy is preparing for an $800m project at Port Campbell.
Beryl Bradford and Maureen McLean used to socialise regularly but after 70 years without seeing each other, they have been reunited.
I enjoyed this flashback to 1993 when Ken Wines won the J A Esam Medal.
The Matildas certainly captured the nation's attention during the women's World Cup, winning new fans and exposing the sport to new audiences. Soccer, football as the purists of the code call it, is rising in popularity and youngsters were proud to show their colours at school.
The pic above of the fog lifting at Tower Hill was recently captured by Sean McKenna. Cracking image.
