Road trauma is high on the agenda for the south-west's new police chief.
Superintendent Melissa Webber has taken on the top job overseeing about 300 police officers across western region division two, which encompasses Warrnambool, Corangamite, Moyne, Glenelg and Southern Grampians.
She takes the reigns from Martin Hardy who returned to Melbourne earlier this year.
Speaking to The Standard after six weeks at the helm, Superintendent Webber said the region's road toll was high on her agenda.
"It is one of our biggest focuses out here given the number of deaths we've already seen on our roads," she said.
"I know from experience the impact road trauma has. You might have a collision where one person dies but it impacts an entire community and beyond, so for me that is going to be a real focus.
"I have a really strong view on the importance of high visibility because we know the more police on the roads, the less likely drivers are to do something wrong."
Superintendent Webber said there would be a big push on more road policing operations over the next few months, as well as higher visibility during times less expected.
She said she was concerned with the number of impaired drivers and incidents involving heavy vehicles, and strong engagement with other agencies was necessary to ensure poor road conditions were fixed and messaging around safe driving was available to those who needed it.
"At the end of the day, enforcement isn't how we want to get out of road trauma, it's sharing awareness, being proactive in schools and football clubs and ensuring we have a strong relationships with our external stakeholders - our councils and other community groups," the superintendent said.
"There's always a lot of messaging about road safety and trauma so we need to focus on making sure it doesn't become white noise."
Superintendent Webber said her other priorities were supporting the city's tasking unit to help curb drug-related crime, as well as family violence and other assault-related offences in licensed premises.
She said she was "really keen" to embed herself in the south-west and help "grow a safe community together".
The superintendent joined the force in 2000 after her grandmother showed her a newspaper ad, stating it was an industry she would likely enjoy.
Fast forward 23 years, the officer has worked throughout metro and regional Victoria, in general duties, crime investigation, sex offence and child abuse units, emergency management and event planning roles.
She was involved in the State Emergencies and Support Command during significant emergency events including flood, fire and the pandemic, and as the local area commander in the outer south-eastern suburbs of Melbourne, where she led the police response to numerous critical incidents including large scale public order events and serious and violent crimes such as police shootings and murders.
Superintendent Webber said she hoped to bring a new perspective to her role in the south-west, while also learning from those who live and work here.
"I'm just really stoked to be here," she said.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.