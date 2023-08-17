The account of Pete Bird and his Vietnam war experiences was interesting reading (The Standard August 11).
His related health problems are regrettable and unsurprising. I am the same age and was also conscripted. However I could never accept army service and travelled from Mortlake to Melbourne moratorium marches before a medical dispute about my fitness developed between two district doctors.
One highlighted a minor medical issue when he realised I was against conscription and the war. The medical dispute between them was still unresolved when the Whitlam government was elected in December of 1972 .
That ended conscription and Australia's war involvement. It was based on the extraordinary theory that the communists were aggressively coming through Asia to Australia . The "all the way with LBJ " pandering to the US was also a factor. Many owe much to the late and great Gough Whitlam and his government.
His election victory ended the state harassment of conscripts including some being incarcerated. Their bad experiences due to this war are rarely acknowledged.
Tony Delaney, Warrnambool
As a university student, I well-remember taking an active role in opposing Australia's participation in the Vietnam war. I had sat in the library at Monash reading the history of colonialism and concluding that peace seemed a much better option than war.
The nation state did not have the right to conscript me into the military and send me overseas to fight in an illegal war of aggression. I had some contact with draft resistors in Melbourne and still consider them heroes today.
It is most unfortunate that Australia has been involved in many wars since the Boer War of the 1890s in South Africa and throughout the 20th Century, given our subservience to the British Empire and then the United States. It was justifiable to join the international, anti-fascist fight of World War II, but we should have remained independent of all other conflicts.
Currently, there is serious discussion of Australia becoming involved in confrontation between China and the United States over Taiwan. The trend to militarisation is clear, with nuclear submarines being planned, missiles to be manufactured here and other countries rotating troops, ships and planes on Australian soil and waters. Independent leadership and diplomacy throughout the region is surely preferable to beating the drums of war.
This is not an argument for appeasement, but of Australian wisdom and guidance in moving beyond war to a position of coexistence with different world views. I hope Vietnam Veterans will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with me in this endeavour.
Dr Neil Hooley, Essendon West
I will be voting Yes to the upcoming referendum of granting First Australians a Voice to Parliament.
My reason is simple, having the First Australians who have resided on this land for 60,000-plus years, not being able to have a say on what goes on in their own backyard is a parody of human rights
So with discussing the Voice, I am pleased to note that the opinions are mainly positive. However, the No campaign likes to continuously scare people with lies and negativity. A No vote will result in nothing but pain for all of us.
The First Australians have waited too long for their Voices to be heard.
I do understand that hesitancy of people with what the Yes vote will bring regarding its application to law, but like many complex decisions and progressive stances, change will be unknown until the outcome of the Vote.
Although change and the unknown is scary, it also has improved Australia as a whole.
Finally, this vote may not feel important to others as we are currently trying to survive inflation and cost of living pressures, as well as the aftermath of Covid-19 and climate change.
But if we vote Yes, we are demonstrating that ALL Australians are equal. And with a united people and a united country, it will be easier and far better to tackle the challenges ahead.
If we Vote No, there may not be another chance to heal Australia and unite our people.
And that would be UnAustralian.
Kajol Eagle, Warrnambool
As the state's environmental authority, EPA Victoria recently offered home gardeners a free soil testing service as part of a research project designed to map soil conditions across the state.
More than 2000 gardeners have taken up the offer but most are in Melbourne, so I'm encouraging everyone who enjoys gardening in the Warrnambool area to consider sending in soil samples from their garden.
They'll be helping EPA's science-based work and getting the soil from their garden scientifically assessed for trace elements and quality indicators, including soil texture, composition, nutrients and organic carbon. The only cost to the gardener is the postage.
Anyone growing their own fruit or vegetables can find GardenSafe on the EPA website at www.epa.vic.gov.au/for-community/get-involved/citizen-science-program/gardensafe
Prof Mark Patrick Taylor, Chief Environmental Scientist, EPA Victoria
I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Australian communities who have once again embraced Stroke Week, which ran from August 7 to 13 this year.
It was heartening to see survivors of stroke and their loved ones embrace this year's theme, Fighting Stroke Together which aimed to bring people together to share knowledge, support and resources to help prevent strokes from occurring and to aid in the recovery process for those who have experienced a stroke.
We heard heart-warming stories of a wife saving a husband's life after completing a first aid course only the day before his stroke, a man who had a lifechanging stroke just moments after crossing the finish line of Parkrun in first place, and of a toddler who has survived multiple strokes and subsequent brain surgeries.
Their stories prove time and time again that strokes can happen to anyone, at any time, and research tells us the number of working aged people having strokes is increasing. Behind these figures are people, including mums, dads and children.
Stroke is always a medical emergency, there is never time to waste. Every minute during a stroke results in 1.9 million brain cells dying, and we just cannot turn that time back. Treatment can, however, mean a full recovery, or at least a significant reduction in the degree of disability.
This year we saw more than 80 buildings including council offices, major bridges, libraries, clock towers and theatres light up in green and blue to help shine a light on this insidious condition. With the support of major organisations located in every corner of the country, we're fighting stroke together and drawing attention to the ways stroke impacts communities.
I encourage the community to keep spreading the F.A.S.T. message all year round. Knowing about F.A.S.T. and sharing it with your family and friends can be the first step in saving a life and avoiding ongoing disability. It may be your own life or that of someone you love.
The F.A.S.T message will help you recognise the most common signs of stroke:
Face - Check their face. Has their mouth drooped?
Arms - Can they lift both arms?
Speech - Is their speech slurred? Do they understand you?
Time - Time is critical. If you see any of these signs, call triple zero (000) straight away.
I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who helped us share our information this Stroke Week. Your generosity, time and dedication has a genuine impact and is very much appreciated. We can fight stroke together! Thank you.
Dr Lisa Murphy, Chief Executive Officer
