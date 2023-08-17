The Standard
Home/Comment/Your Say

Letters August 18, 2023

Updated August 18 2023 - 8:31am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool's Vietnam War memorial. File picture
Warrnambool's Vietnam War memorial. File picture

'Vietnam veteran's experience regrettable'

The account of Pete Bird and his Vietnam war experiences was interesting reading (The Standard August 11).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.