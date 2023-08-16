Rescue specialists from across the region are scouring Warrnambool's Hopkins River in a mock missing persons exercise.
A group of about 25 volunteers from the Warrnambool, Port Fairy and Camperdown SES branches searched for two 'missing' kayakers - a father and son pair - in a training exercise on August 16 which aimed to fine-tune water rescue responses.
Assistant chief officer Jackson Bell said there'd been a renewed emphasis on skills reinforcement.
"We've got a new operating model," he said.
"This is about ensuring our training meets the volunteers' needs outside of business hours.
"We run a training scenario like this quite often, we're doing quite a lot more now as well and part of it is to ensure members are maintaining their skills.
"Today's scenario is a missing person, we're treating it as though it's real and it's about ensuring we're ready to go if the real thing happens.
"These exercises help build experience and this is about exposing our volunteers in a controlled environment. We want them to make some mistakes in a safe environment that they can learn in."
Twenty-year volunteer Bernadette Northeast said water training exercises were invaluable considering the city's location.
"Living where we live, searches around water are pretty common," she said.
"When I joined we had a responsibility for offshore rescue pre-dating the Coast Guard's role in Warrnambool. I'm pleased we don't now, but one of our critical roles is still to operate in a flooded environment."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
