Panmure's Laura Roberts says last year's two-goal preliminary final loss is motivating her team to greater heights in 2023.
The Bulldogs line up in a Warrnambool and District league netball qualifying final on Saturday against Merrivale, coincidentally the team which sent them packing 43-41 in the 2022 preliminary final.
"We were chasing, from last year, to get at least to that (preliminary) stage, if not further if we could," Roberts told The Standard.
"You're always playing with the aim of getting to the grand final, that's the goal.
"It's definitely a motivator for those that played last year to get a bit further; it's not a great feeling when you're so close. Hopefully we can push for more."
This year the Bulldogs and Tigers have enjoyed some entertaining battles, playing out a draw early in the season before the latter took winning honours in round 12.
The Bec Mitchell-coached Bulldogs have been dealt some bumps in the road through injuries and personnel changes but finished their home-and-away campaign in strong form. They won their past four matches to clinch a top-three finish for a second straight year.
Roberts, 28, said the overall feeling at Panmure was excitement in the lead-up to Saturday's first final.
"Merrivale has always been tight competition and we match up quite similar with a few players," she said. "We're all very excited to see how we go.
"We'll come back with a bit of a vengeance and hopefully get a good, early start, come out firing and work really well as a team."
Roberts, now in her second season at Panmure, joined her partner Liam Lyons at the club after previously playing Hampden league netball at South Warrnambool.
This year Roberts, a physiotherapist, has returned to her traditional role in goal attack - a position she held at the Roosters - after lining up through the mid-court last season.
Roberts believed she and goal shooter Millie Mahony had solidified their attacking partnership as the season wore on.
"We knew each other before Panmure through basketball," Roberts said of Mahony. "It's good to get back in the ring with her.
"I think at the start we were playing our individual games and now we're getting used to each other with some shorter passes, and knowing where each other are going to be running to.
"That's making it more effective for us but also the midcourters to work with us too."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.