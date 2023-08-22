A small south-west school is preparing to take a gymnastics team to its first competition.
Woolsthorpe Primary School will send 10 students to compete at an inter-school gymnastic competition at State Gymnastics Centre at Windsor on Friday, September 1.
Among the squad is Mackenzie Cumming, 11, Pippa Fisher, 10, Stella Murphy, 10, Savannah Vorwerk, 10, Makenzie Brown, 10, Makani McCosh, 10, Lexie Cumming, 9, Aria Toki, 9, Lacy Starling, 9 and Holly Askew, 9.
The school will compete in two teams - under the monikers Legends and Champions - with one featuring more experienced gymnasts, while the second consists of relative newcomers.
Teamwork will be key for the students, with scoring done on a collective basis rather than individuals, while having fun is also at the forefront of their minds.
Funding through Sporting Schools saw the entire school participate in a four-week gymnastics program in term one before an expression of interest was put out for the competition.
Arts and sports co-ordinator Laura Cumming said while the school had previously competed in state football and netball tournaments, this was the first time it would compete at a Victoria Gymnastic competition.
"We do have quite a few girls this year who do gymnastics outside of school," she said.
"I thought 'what a great opportunity for these girls to experience it'.
"The girls have loved it, they train a lot during the week, during school."
Cumming said the program had encouraged several students to seek out gymnastic clubs to train at.
The students have prepared several routines for competition and held a practice day at Warrnambool Springers earlier this month.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
