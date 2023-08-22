The Standard
Woolsthorpe Primary School to send two gymnastic teams to inter-school competition

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
August 23 2023 - 8:00am
(Back L-R) Makani McCosh, 10, Mackenzie Cumming, 11, Lexie Cumming, 9, and Aria Toki, 9; (Front L-R) Pippa Fisher, 10, Stella Murphy, 10, Savannah Vorwerk, 10, Makenzie Brown, 10, Lacy Starling, 9. Absent Holly Askew. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
(Back L-R) Makani McCosh, 10, Mackenzie Cumming, 11, Lexie Cumming, 9, and Aria Toki, 9; (Front L-R) Pippa Fisher, 10, Stella Murphy, 10, Savannah Vorwerk, 10, Makenzie Brown, 10, Lacy Starling, 9. Absent Holly Askew. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

A small south-west school is preparing to take a gymnastics team to its first competition.

