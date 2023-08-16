Rising ruckman Flynn Penry is hoping to bolster the Greater Western Victoria Rebels and potentially Cobden in the latter stages of their campaigns now that his school football commitments have finished.
The 17-year-old, who boards at Geelong Grammar, has featured four times for the Rebels and just once for the Bombers (under 18.5s) this year, largely due to playing APS football.
The Rebels (third) and Bombers' seniors (fourth) are both on track for finals ahead of the last two rounds, with Penry hoping to "slot back in" to the Coates Talent League side.
"That's the plan to get a few games but you never know what they're looking for," he said.
The key tall would love to play a role for the Bombers' senior outfit in the Hampden league at some stage, depending how far the Rebels progress and if he maintains his spot.
"School footy's great because you play with your mates and so is Rebels but it's good to line up with some blokes that have a bit of experience under their belts," he said.
"I don't get to go back and see my mates from home a whole lot, so it's great to go back and play some footy with them as well. Keep some connections."
In the meantime, Penry has his fingers-crossed he will earn selection in one of two under 17 teams to face off at the MCG in a futures showcase before this year's AFL grand final.
The year 11 student was named as one of Vic Country's best players as it clinched a four-point win over Queensland on Sunday in a trial match for the fixture.
Fellow Bomber Rhys Unwin also represented Vic Country alongside South Warrnambool's Wil Rantall.
Penry enjoyed the experience and was pleased with his output.
"It was great going out and getting a bit of opportunity," he said.
"I was happy with myself, I thought I moved around the ground well and just competed which was what the coaches asked for."
Overall, the 2024 draft prospect is content with how he has developed his game this season.
"I think it's all coming a bit together in the last few games especially (considering) at the start of the season I had a bit of an injury so it set me back a bit," he said.
"As of late I'm pretty happy with the way I've been tracking. (I'm happy with my) ruck contest, ruck craft and just moving around the ground, taking some marks, things like that. "
