Two south-west women have reunited after more than seven decades apart.
Maureen McLaren (nee Smith), 90, and Beryl Bradford (nee Wallace), 89, met in 1951 when they attended the same dance in Warrnambool in their late teens.
They both attended various south-west country dances and balls and would laugh on occasion when Ms McLaren won the belle of the ball award and Mrs Bradford was runner up.
They lost touch not long after when Ms McLaren lived in Crossley and Mrs Bradford lived in Warrnambool.
The pair moved into Warrnambool aged care facility Mercy Place a month apart in 2022.
Mrs Bradford said the first person she ran into was Mrs McLaren.
"I didn't believe my eyes. It was just something out of the blue," she said.
Mrs Bradford said she loved to dance at the Warrnambool town hall balls, the only social event at the time.
The pair went their separate ways - Mrs Bradford to work as a seamstress at Warrnambool's iconic Fletcher Jones factory for 10 years while Mrs McLaren worked at the Dennington Nestle factory putting lids on milk for about 15 years until the early 1960s.
They both had children becoming housewives.
Ms McLaren said she went to dances to socialise during her time working at the factory.
"I loved dressing up and putting the ball dresses on," she said.
"I looked forward to those nights of going out."
She was presented with the belle of the ball award trophy in 1951 by the then Warrnambool mayor Jack Welsh.
Mrs McLaren said she also enjoyed attending rock and roll dances at Warrnambool's Koroit Street venue the Palais.
There was even one show in about the 1960s where she ran onto the stage to kiss Bill Haley, most-well known for the 1955 hit Rock Around the Clock.
